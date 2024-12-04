New York Man Pleads Guilty in Connection with Transnational “Grandparent Scam” Operated from Dominican Republic

A New York man pleaded guilty yesterday to serving as a courier for a Dominican Republic-based “grandparent scam” that targeted elderly Americans.

Victor Anthony Valdez, 40, of the Bronx, New York, was charged in District of New Jersey with one count of wire fraud conspiracy for his role in the scam. According to the indictment, returned over the summer by a grand jury sitting in Newark, New Jersey, the scam operated from call centers in the Dominican Republic, making phone calls to elderly American victims purporting to be the victim’s grandchild, an attorney representing the grandchild in criminal proceedings, court personnel, or other persons associated with the legal system. Co-conspirators told the victims that their grandchildren had been arrested and needed cash for bail or other expenses. Once victims were convinced through lies and falsehoods, coconspirators instructed the victims to provide cash to couriers, including Valdez, who went to victims’ homes to pick up the money.

While acting as a courier for the scam between August 2020 and August 2021, Valdez is alleged to have retrieved, or attempted to retrieve, tens of thousands of dollars from defrauded victims at their homes in New York and New Jersey. Valdez was an employee of the Social Security Administration, New York Region, at the time he committed the offense.

“The Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch and its law enforcement partners will vigorously pursue individuals who prey on vulnerable and elderly victims through fraudulent schemes like the one in which the defendant here participated,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Those who aid transnational criminals in deliberately targeting vulnerable consumers in the United States will be held accountable.”

“The defendant admitted today to his role in a scam targeting vulnerable seniors,” said U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger for the District of New Jersey. “The defendant and his co-conspirators took advantage of grandparents’ love and concern for their grandchildren they believed to be in trouble, convincing them to pay thousands of dollars. My office will continue to protect the rights of all victims, and we will relentlessly prosecute those who target and cheat vulnerable seniors.”

“Mr. Valdez intentionally conspired to defraud the elderly of their money and property through a cruel, international grandparent scam,” said Acting Inspector General Hannibal “Mike” Ware of the Social Security Administration. “The vast majority of the victims are Social Security beneficiaries, who live on a fixed income. We will continue to aggressively pursue such intolerable criminal activities. I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their work in prosecuting this case.”

Valdez pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in a hearing in Newark before the Honorable Claire C. Cecchi of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. Valdez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General and the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Joshua Ferrentino of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Silane and Alison Thompson for the District of Jersey are prosecuting the case.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has experienced financial fraud, experienced professionals are standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This Justice Department hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, can provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. English, Spanish, and other languages are available.

More information about the department’s efforts to help American seniors is available at its Elder Justice Initiative webpage. For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts, visit www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch. Elder fraud complaints may be filed with the FTC at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov/ or at 877-FTC-HELP. The Justice Department provides a variety of resources relating to elder fraud victimization through its Office for Victims of Crime, which can be reached at www.ovc.gov.