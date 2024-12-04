Release Schedule for Key CBO Reports

Over the coming weeks, the Congressional Budget Office will release several publications providing insights on the federal budget and the economy.

On Thursday, December 12 at 2 p.m. EST, CBO will release Options for Reducing the Deficit: 2025 to 2034, the latest edition of a recurring report. It will describe 76 policy options that would decrease federal spending or increase federal revenues over the next decade. CBO’s Budget Options search tool will be updated to include these new options.

On December 18 at 2 p.m. EST, the agency will release CBO’s Current View of the Economy From 2025 to 2027. The report will provide details about CBO’s updated projections of the economy through 2027, which will reflect economic developments as of December 4, 2024.

Then, on January 17, 2025, CBO will release The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2025 to 2035, which will include the agency’s full 10-year economic forecast, as well as its updated 10-year budget projections (the baseline). The report will be shorter than usual to accommodate a release date earlier in January. Later in January or early February, CBO will provide additional information on its economic forecast.

Underlying CBO’s new baseline will be updated demographic projections, which will be released in mid-January and detailed in The Demographic Outlook: 2025 to 2055.

CBO last published budget and economic projections in June 2024 and demographic projections in January 2024.

Leigh Angres is CBO’s Director of Legislative and Public Affairs.