S. 1890, Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act

S. 1890 would designate about 1.1 million acres of federal land in Malheur County, Oregon, as wilderness, subject to valid existing rights, and take land into trust on behalf of the Burns Paiute Tribe. The bill also would establish the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Group, consisting of federal agencies and community representatives, to carry out conservation projects that would be partially funded by donations. CBO estimates that enacting S. 1890 would have an insignificant effect on direct spending and no effect on revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill would impose an intergovernmental mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) that would not exceed the annual threshold established in UMRA ($100 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). The legislation contains no private-sector mandates as defined in UMRA.