S. 2615, Alaska Native Village Municipal Lands Restoration Act of 2023

S. 2615 would remove the requirement that Alaska Native village corporations convey land to the State of Alaska to be held in trust for future municipal governments. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2615 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

