PHOTO GALLERY: U.S. Army Reserve Command Honor Guard at NFL game

USARC Honor Guard represents during NFL Salute to Service game U. S. Army Sergeant First Class Khalleef Harewood and Ashley Green preparing to display the colors during a National Football League (NFL) Salute to Service game in Charlotte, NC, Nov. 24, 2024. The joint-service Honor Guard included members of all military branches, representing United States service-members who have or currently serve our nation. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.