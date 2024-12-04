PHOTO GALLERY: USARC Military Equal Opportunity Symposium

USARC Military Equal Opportunity Symposium Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, and Master Sgt. Sheree Dillon, U.S. Army Reserve Command, pose during the Military Equal Opportunity Symposium at DEOMI (Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute) on Patrick Space Force Base in Cocoa Beach, Fla., Nov 19-22, 2024. DEOMI is the host site for all military branches and their Equal Opportunity leaders to attend a variety of courses, strengthening their respective unit’s cohesion and readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

