Groundbreaking Debut Book by Dr. Tanesha Lawrence, MD Unveils the Path to Overcoming Abandonment Issues

Ditching Abandonment

From Wounds to Wholeness: Dr. Tanesha Lawrence Guides Readers on a Transformative Journey to Healing Abandonment Issues.

If you’re looking for healing from an abandonment wound, slowly work through this book and find the healing touch your heart longs for!” — Dr. Rob Reimer (Renowned Author and International Speaker)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tanesha Lawrence, MD, a distinguished board-certified family medicine physician, has just released her highly anticipated debut book, Ditching Abandonment: Overcoming Abandonment Issues to Live in the Freedom, Fullness, and Fulfillment You Deserve.This transformative work promises to shed light on the pervasive issue of abandonment and provide readers with the tools they need to heal and thrive.Abandonment is a silent struggle that affects millions, often leaving emotional scars that disrupt relationships, self-worth, and peace of mind. In her debut book, Dr. Lawrence delves into the depths of abandonment, exposing its emotional and psychological toll while offering practical guidance and spiritual insight to help readers overcome their pain.Renowned author and international speaker Dr. Rob Reimer praises the book as an essential resource for anyone seeking emotional and spiritual healing.“If you’re looking for healing from an abandonment wound, slowly work through this book and find the healing touch your heart longs for," said Dr. Reimer.Other reviewers have called Ditching Abandonment, “a valuable resource,” “masterfully executed,” and a book “marked by spiritual wisdom, thoughtful experiences, empathy and careful research.”“Abandonment is an issue that affects countless people, often in ways they don’t fully understand. My goal with this book is to bring awareness to these issues and offer a path to healing,” said Dr. Lawrence.With the wisdom of a physician and the compassion of someone who has walked this journey herself, Dr. Lawrence addresses:• The far-reaching effects of abandonment: Understand how abandonment shapes identity, triggers shame and fear, and impacts relationships.• Faith as a foundation for healing: Discover God’s blueprint for wholeness and how faith can guide you towards freedom and fulfillment.• Personal stories that inspire: Journey with Dr. Lawrence as she shares her own story of healing, offering hope and encouragement for others.• Actionable steps for transformation: Learn strategies to break free from emotional chains and rebuild a life filled with purpose and peace.This inspiring and compassionate guide is a must-read for anyone ready to break free from the grip of their past and embrace the life of wholeness and joy they deserve.Published by Vine Publishing, a premier Christian hybrid publishing company committed to nourishing the mind and spirit through literature, “Ditching Abandonment” is now available for pre-order online where books are sold.The book is now available. Dr. Tanesha Lawrence will be involved in a series of book signings and engagements to share the powerful message of healing and restoration.For more information, please visit www.vinepublish.com or contact Jemar Ceballos at press@vinepublish.com. Details about Dr. Lawrence can be found at http://www.drtaneshalawrencemd.com About the Author:Dr. Tanesha Lawrence, MD is a seasoned medical doctor who carries an undeniable passion for holistic healing.In addition to her medical degree, Dr. Lawrence received her Master of Divinity degree in Missions and Theology from Alliance Theological Seminary in 2019. She is an ordained Elder in the African American Episcopal Church (AME) and has served in the denomination in various capacities including teaching, preaching, healing/deliverance and engaging in missions and outreach. Dr. Lawrence launched Spilling the Tea Life coaching Corp., a dynamic program dedicated to helping people who are empty and unfulfilled overcome obstacles and leap into the power, freedom and fulfillment of living a purpose-driven life. Through different social media outlets and through her series “Spilling the Tea with Dr. T,” Dr. T, as she is affectionately called uses her platform to share truth, knowledge, upliftment, inspiration and add positively to those around her.For more information, interviews, or to request a review copy, please contact:Dr. Tanesha Lawrencetaneshalaw@yahoo.comspillingtheteawithdrt@gmail.com

Ditching Abandonment Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.