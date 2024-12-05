Residents Affected by Juneau Mendenhall Glacier Flooding Can Apply for an SBA Loan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – FEMA is partnering with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to meet the needs of residents who were affected by the Juneau Mendenhall Glacier Flooding. The SBA is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for businesses and residents impacted by the disaster. In previously declared major disasters, 80% of SBA loans were approved for homeowners and renters. If you are in the City and Borough of Juneau and were impacted, you are eligible to apply.

The SBA is the largest source of funds to help homeowners and renters pay for disaster losses not covered by insurance or other programs. The program may cover deductibles and increased cost of compliance such as building code requirements. Survivors should not wait for an insurance settlement before submitting an SBA loan application.

No interest accrues until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement. No payment is due until 12 months from the first loan disbursement.

Homeowners may be eligible for a disaster loan of up to $500,000 for primary residence repairs or rebuilding. The SBA may also be able to help homeowners and renters with up to $100,000 to replace personal property, including automobiles, damaged or destroyed in the disaster.

Applicants may apply online and can find additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster.

The deadline to apply for assistance for property damage is December 16, 2024. The deadline to apply for economic injury is July 16, 2025. If your application is approved, you are not obligated to accept an SBA loan.

SBA representatives are also available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). The DRC at Mendenhall Valley Public Library operates from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday.

The center is accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications.