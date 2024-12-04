GEORGIA, December 4 - "I want to congratulate Jody Barrow on this prestigious appointment and offer my thanks to Matt Arthur for his years of service to both the GaPSC and our state," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Under Jody's leadership, I know we'll preserve the high standards and qualities of Georgia's educators as they prepare our students for the world and opportunities outside the classroom."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Barrow as he begins his new role as Executive Secretary," said GaPSC Chair, Brian Sirmans, Assistant Principal at Lanier County Public Schools. "His extensive experience and unwavering commitment to advancing education in Georgia will undoubtedly be an asset to our team and this great state that we serve."

Retiring GaPSC Executive Secretary, Matt Arthur, who served four years in the role after leading the Technical College System of Georgia, expressed his support of Dr. Barrow’s appointment: "Governor Kemp made a wonderful recommendation of who should lead this agency. Dr. Barrow’s extensive experience, his vast knowledge about the education profession, and his ability to effectively collaborate with others will serve the agency and Georgia education well."

Upon his nomination and approval, Dr. Jody Barrow shared, "I am honored and humbled by the support of Governor Kemp and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. Matt Arthur has done an exceptional job as the Executive Secretary of the GaPSC, and I wish him much success in his retirement. The role of the Commission is critical to the growth and development of our state’s classroom teachers, auxiliary staff, and leadership personnel. With a talented staff and quality board in place, we look forward to enhancing Georgia’s educational opportunities for our children and professionals."

Dr. Joseph "Jody" Barrow currently serves as Deputy Director of the Georgia School Superintendents Association, with a total of forty years of public education experience in Georgia. A former teacher, assistant principal, and principal, he retired as superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools in 2020. Examples of Dr. Barrow’s multiple honors include being named Georgia Association of Educational Leaders (GAEL) Outstanding Educator, the prestigious Georgia School Superintendents Association’s Bill Barr Leadership Award, and the Georgia Partnership for TeleHealth Champion of the Year. He was also recognized by the Georgia Senate and House for his efforts in Educational Excellence, was chosen as Superintendent of the Year for Georgia's Head Start Program, and the Georgia Superintendent of the Year in 2017. Dr. Barrow is the former president of the Georgia School Superintendents Association, as well as the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders. Along with his wife, Dr. Susan Barrow, they have five children, two of whom are graduating high school this year.