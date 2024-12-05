Fully Integrated Air-Gapped and Immutable Backup and DR Appliance for Containers, Databases, File, and Hypervisors

DR365S™, a ransomware-proof air-gapped and immutable backup and disaster recovery (DR) appliance.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneFly, Inc., a leading innovator in data storage, HCI, cloud, backup, and disaster recovery, and AI storage solutions, announces the launch of the DR365S™, a ransomware-proof air-gapped and immutable backup and disaster recovery (DR) appliance.

Designed to deliver robust ransomware protection, enterprise-grade security, and automated easy to configure backup and DR for containers, databases, file, and enterprise virtualization environments.

Built and Tested to Back Up Enterprise Workloads and Environments

The DR365S is engineered to protect diverse enterprise IT environments, including:

• Containerized Workloads: Full backup and recovery support for Kubernetes, Docker, Tanzu, OpenShift, and other containerized environments.

• Databases: Comprehensive protection for enterprise databases, including Microsoft SQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle, SAP, SAP HANA, Sybase and IBM DB2 platforms.

• File and HPC Environments: Automated, snapshot-based backup for file servers, shared storage, and high-performance computing environments, supporting systems like NetApp Filers, NDMP/SMTAPE-compatible storage, Nutanix Unified Storage, Qumulo, Quobyte, and more. Includes automated parallelization technologies for other file systems lacking native snapshot capabilities (Big-FS).

• Virtualization Platforms: Seamless agentless backup for VMware, Hyper-V, KVM, Citrix, Proxmox, XCP-ng (XenServer), Qemu, Red Hat Virtualization, oVirt, and Oracle virtualized environments.

Why Choose DR365S: Key Features

The DR365S appliance integrates ransomware protection with high performance, scalable, and cost-effective storage to deliver a complete package built and tested for enterprise environments. Key highlights of the DR365S include:

1. Air-Gapped Vault®, Always On-Air Gapped® and Immutable Backup for Ransomware-Proof Protection:

o Ensures data is physically/logically isolated from production environments, using policy-based automation, and protected with immutable storage that prevents unauthorized edits, deletions, or overwrites.

o Provides an impenetrable layer of ransomware defense, preventing malicious encryption and ensuring rapid recovery in the event of a cyberattack.

2. Flexible Hot/Cold Tiered Storage Options:

o Available in configurations ranging from 8-bay to 60-bay rackmount appliances with NVMe SSD for the operating system, expandable for hot-tier data storage.

o Supports all-flash and hybrid NVMe plus SAS setups, offering exceptional flexibility to tailor tiered storage performance and capacity based on workload requirements.

3. Unified Storage Support:

o Optional SAN, NAS, S3 object, and unified storage capabilities in shared or disaggregated configurations provide enterprises with versatile storage options to meet evolving needs.

o Enables seamless data management across block, file, and object storage, consolidating storage requirements into a single appliance.

4. Hardware Configurations:

o Available as single-node, dual-node, scale-out, high-availability (HA), and cloud-scale FlexStor ScaleHA configurations to match enterprise growth and performance requirements.

o Modular options eliminate the need for forklift upgrades, allowing businesses to scale storage and performance independently.

5. Enterprise-Grade Security and Optimization:

o Features integrated encryption, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and access control to protect sensitive data.

o Includes advanced data deduplication and compression to optimize storage efficiency and reduce operational costs.

“The DR365S provides a fully integrated, automated, scalable and ransomware-proof security, and storage package” said John Harris, Director of Technical Sales at StoneFly, Inc. “It’s the only solution you’ll need to back up everything including containers, databases, file, hybrid file, cloud, and virtual environments”

