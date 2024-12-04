IRS requests applications for 2025 ETAAC membership

IR-2024-305, Dec. 4, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is accepting applications for the Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC) through Jan. 31, 2025.

The ETAAC is an organized public forum for discussion of issues in electronic tax administration, such as prevention of identity theft and refund fraud. The committee supports the overriding goal that paperless filing should be the preferred and most convenient method of filing tax and information returns.

ETAAC members work closely with the Security Summit, a joint effort of the IRS, state tax administrators and private-sector tax partners to fight electronic fraud and tax-related identity theft.

The IRS is looking for qualified individuals who will serve three-year terms beginning in September 2025. Applicants should have experience in such areas as state tax administration, cybersecurity and information security, tax software development, tax preparation, payroll and tax financial product processing, systems management and improvement, and implementation of customer service initiatives.

The IRS also strongly encourages applications from people representing the viewpoints of average taxpayers, including consumer advocates and others with an interest in tax issues.

Nominations of qualified individuals may be made by letter and received from organizations or the individuals themselves. Applicants should complete the ETAAC application PDF and include a statement of interest and a resume. Applicants should describe and document their qualifications, past and current affiliations, and dealings with cybersecurity and electronic tax administration.

Applicants must complete and submit a tax check waiver form and undergo an IRS practitioner background check and an FBI background check. Information on the tax check waiver and FBI background check will be provided upon receipt of application. More information can be found at Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC).

ETAAC is a Federal Advisory Committee established by the Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act of 1998.

Questions about the ETAAC and the application process can be emailed to publicliaison@irs.gov.