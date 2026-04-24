IRS recognizes thousands of VITA and TCE volunteers during National Volunteer Week: April 19-25

IR-2026-56, April 24, 2026

WASHINGTON — During National Volunteer Week, the Internal Revenue Service recognizes the tens of thousands of volunteers who donate their time to serve their communities and the nation by participating in the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs.

These volunteers are essential in providing no-cost tax preparation services for low-to moderate-income individuals across the country. For over 50 years, VITA and TCE volunteers have partnered with the IRS to not only help taxpayers file accurate and reliable returns for free, but to educate them on important credits and applicable tax law.

“This filing season, thousands of VITA and TCE volunteers demonstrated their commitment to serving taxpayers who needed support the most,” said IRS CEO Frank J. Bisignano. “Volunteers assisted members of the military, those in rural communities, senior citizens and many more. Their dedication furthers the IRS’s mission and reminds us that serving others creates a lasting impact, not just during National Volunteer Week, but throughout the year.”

In 2026, VITA and TCE volunteers filed over 2.8 million tax returns at more than 9,000 VITA/TCE sites. These efforts resulted in over $3.37 billion in refunds. Over 71,000 volunteers also played a critical role in spreading awareness of the Earned Income Tax Credit this year at over 100 EITC Awareness Day events across the country.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 when former President Richard Nixon signed Proclamation 4288.

Does your organization want to be a part of the VITA/TCE mission? You can make a difference in your community by applying for a VITA and TCE grant beginning May 1, 2026. Visit IRS VITA Grant Program for more information.