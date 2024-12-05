Cority and 3E Partnership Wins Environmental Protection New Product of the Year
Cority's Enhanced Chemical Management Wins Two Top Industry AwardsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading provider of enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software, is proud to announce that its Enhanced Chemical Management solution, powered by 3E data, has been honored with two Environmental Protection Online awards in both Environmental Management and Compliance and Regulations.
Cority's award-winning solution leverages 3E's extensive, world-class chemical content library to provide organizations with comprehensive and up-to-date information related to chemical products used in their workplaces, advancing worker safety and environmental stewardship. The integrated solution helps businesses streamline their chemical management processes, ensure regulatory compliance, and inform access to information to support thoughtful, data-driven decision-making.
"Hazard communication is among the most frequently cited issues on U.S. OSHA’s annual Top Ten Citations List. Better access to chemical content not only helps businesses ensure compliance to relevant standards, but it also provides point-in-time information to help workers make the most informed decisions to ensure their continued safety and well-being,” said William Palmer, product marketing manager at Cority. “Our Enhanced Chemical Management solution is designed to simplify the management of complex chemical data, helping organizations lessen their compliance challenges and improve the decisions made when importing, manufacturing, storing, or disposing of hazardous substances. This award acknowledges the commitment that we’ve made to help our customers protect their people and their communities.”
Cority's solution provides an integrated approach to chemical management, offering tools for:
-Centralized Access: Users gain centralized access to a global chemical regulatory compliance library of more than 20 million safety data sheets.
-Regulatory Compliance: The solution supports compliance with local, national, and global chemical regulations, helping businesses avoid costly fines and reputational damage.
-Risk Management: The comprehensive software helps organizations to identify, manage, and reduce risks associated with hazardous chemicals.
"We partner with Cority to contribute to an innovative solution that embeds data and intelligence into the decision-making moments that matter most for companies around the world. We are proud for the CorityOne™ chemical management solution to be Powered by 3E and to celebrate this win alongside them," stated Neil Abdalla, head of global partnerships at 3E. "Our joint efforts aim to provide unparalleled access to critical chemical management tools and resources, marking a significant advancement in the industry and giving customers the access and information they need, when and where they need it."
Cority’s chemical management solution, part of the integrated EHS SaaS-based platform CorityOne™, ensures seamless access to 3E’s chemical data across Cority’s other EHS clouds, supporting broader EHS operations and compliance management.
About Cority
Cority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority’s people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit www.cority.com.
About 3E
For more than 35 years, the world’s leading companies have trusted 3E to provide the intelligent compliance solutions they need to ensure safety and sustainability. Unmatched Environmental, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHS&S) and product compliance expertise empowers clients to improve chemical and workplace safety, product safety and stewardship, and supply chain transparency. 3E is deeply committed to serving its more than 6,000 customers worldwide, representing a wide variety of industries and including the world’s largest chemical manufacturers, retailers and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at www.3Eco.com.
Natalie Rizk
RiotMind
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.