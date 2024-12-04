Announcing the 2024 King’s Counsel appointments

CANADA, December 4 - Susan E. Carruthers, Janet M. R. Clark, and Christopher S. Montigny are this year’s recipients of the highest honour in the field of law.

“It is my pleasure to announce Susan, Janet, and Chris as the recipients of this year’s King’s Counsel designation. I want to congratulate all three individuals on receiving this honour that really is a testament to the fantastic work and commitment that they have showed in our legal and Island communities.” - Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

The tradition of King’s Counsel, formally know as Queen’s Counsel, dates back to the 16th century when one or two barristers of the English High Court would be selected to provide legal counsel to the Crown. This annual tradition has continued for over 425 years across many Commonwealth countries to recognize exemplary lawyers for their contributions to the field of law, leadership, professionalism, as well as their public and social contributions to improve the lives of all residents.

The Honourable Dr. Wassim Salamoun, Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island will host a formal ceremony for the 2024 King’s Counsel recipients in the new year.

Backgrounder:

Susan E. Carruthers is currently employed with the Government of Canada, Department of Justice.

Ms. Carruthers attended the University of Prince Edward Island for her undergraduate education and obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University (1997). Ms. Carruthers was admitted to the Law Society of Prince Edward Island in 1998.

Janet M. R. Clark is currently a partner at Stewart McKelvey, practising law in a number of practice areas including health, human rights, insurance, labour and employment, litigation and professional regulation and misconduct.

Ms. Clark obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Acadia University (1995), a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University (1998) and the Certified Canadian Human Resource Profession designation (2012). Ms. Clark was admitted to the Law Society of Prince Edward Island in 2002.

Christopher S. Montigny is currently a partner at HR Atlantic Law, advising clients on labour negotiations, labour relations arbitrations and general employment issues.

Mr. Montigny obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Prince Edward Island (1998) and obtained a Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto (2001). Mr. Montigny was admitted to the Law Society of Prince Edward Island in 2002 and currently serves as Vice President of the Law Society.



