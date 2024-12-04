Attorney General Ford Announces Matthew Schmelzer as the September 2024 Nevada Employee Veteran of the Month

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron Ford is proud to announce that Matthew Schmelzer, a criminal investigator with the Office of the Attorney General, has been honored as the September 2024 Nevada Employee Veteran of the Month for his outstanding contributions and service to the State of Nevada. Schmelzer was presented his award earlier in November.



The Employee Veteran of the Month award initiative was launched in January 2021. Each month, an employee veteran is honored by the Nevada Department of Administration Director and the Administrator of the Division of Human Resource Management.



Schmelzer enlisted in the Navy at 19 and spent the next two decades in service to the country. Schmelzer, whose official title was Master at Arms – Military Police, served as Protective Service Detail (PSD) team leader for various military, local VIP, and State Department personnel, including the Secretary of Defense and Commanding Generals of Multi-National Forces in Iraq.

In PSD, Schmelzer served as Bravo Team Leader. He served two combat tours in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Post 9-11 as an Individual Augmentee (IA) — to Military (Army) police units and Command Staff operations, re-establishing the Criminal Court of Iraq (post Saddam). He was Qualified as Naval Air Station Fallon, (Navy Fighter Weapons School) (Top GUN), Command Duty Officer (CDO) and as a CID agent. During his five years at Fallon Naval Air Station, he served as criminal investigator and military police instructor — conducting investigations ranging from arson, sexual assault, to burglary and fraud. He was responsible for training other officers in preservation of evidence and also assigned plainclothes investigative duties.



In August 2009, Matt retired from the Navy, and soon afterward began working at the Office of the Attorney General. He began in the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and, in 2013, transitioned to office manager for the Private Investigators Licensing Board, where he oversaw all managerial duties and investigated complaints of unlicensed business activity by Private Patrol Officers, polygraphic examiners, process servers, re-possessors, dog handlers and firearms instructors. He also handled security compliance at events like the Reno Rodeo, Night in the Country, North American Jewelry Show and Electric Daisy Carnival. In 2016, Matt moved to the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit where he currently investigates fraud and inspects/audits payroll records, business licensure and registration with the Nevada Secretary of State for compliance.

Matt is also instrumental in training other investigators in the handling and deployment of firearms in response to situations requiring the use of Deadly Force, and in concealed firearms. He has served as lead range master for the AG Investigations Division and is a law enforcement firearms instructor. He is MACTAC qualified which is special response training for active assailants/shooters.



“I am so proud to work with Matt, who is one of the best examples of a public servant in Nevada,” said AG Ford. “His service to our country and his impeccable work with our office exemplifies what it means to serve others in your line of work. This award is well-deserved.”

