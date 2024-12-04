Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,814 in the last 365 days.

Former Office Manager Indicted, Charged in TBI Theft Case

SMITH COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment charging an Elmwood woman in connection to an ongoing theft case.

At the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents opened an investigation into the actions of Kitty Rena Smith (DOB 6/10/1964). Agents, working alongside the Carthage Police Department, developed information that, while working as an office manager at a Carthage business, Smith used her employer’s credit card to pay for personal travel, restaurant, and other expenses over the course of at least eight years.

On Monday, the Smith County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Smith with one count of Theft over $250,000. On Tuesday, Smith surrendered to authorities at the Smith County Jail, where she posted a $10,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Former Office Manager Indicted, Charged in TBI Theft Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more