JC Sports Houston Hosts Coerver Coaching Intro Course in Houston on January 12, 2025

JC Sports is proud to announce the first-ever Coerver Coaching Intro Course in Houston, Texas, taking place on Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 9 AM to 5 PM.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JC Sports Houston is proud to announce the first-ever Coerver Coaching Intro Course in Houston, Texas, taking place on Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 9 AM to 5 PM. This groundbreaking educational event for soccer coaches will be held at JC Sports Houston, located at 18610 Page Forest Drive, Humble, TX 77346.

This marks the beginning of a series of Coerver Coaching educational programs in the Houston area, with plans to offer Youth Diploma 1 and Diploma 2 courses in the future.

César Coronel, Director of Coerver Coaching in Houston and Mexico, shared his enthusiasm:
"We are very excited to work with coaches and provide them with tools to elevate their coaching abilities. Our main goal is to improve the level of both players and coaches in our community. In 2025, we are committed to offering multiple events in Houston and Mexico to support and develop soccer coaches, helping them reach their full potential."

Coerver Coaching is recognized as the world’s leading soccer skills training method, with over 40 years of success in 47 countries. This proven methodology emphasizes individual skill development and team success, making it an essential resource for any coach seeking to take their players to the next level.

Event Details:
What: Coerver Coaching Intro Course
When: Sunday, January 12, 2025, 9 AM - 5 PM
Where: JC Sports Houston, 18610 Page Forest Drive, Humble, TX 77346
Registration: https://www.coervercoachinghouston.com/coachescourses

Early Bird Discount: Register before December 15, 2024, to save $29 on the registration fee!

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the best and enhance your coaching expertise. Join us in elevating the standard of soccer coaching in Houston and beyond!

About Coerver Coaching
Coerver Coaching is the world’s leading soccer skills teaching method, celebrated for its innovative and proven approaches to player and coach development. Founded over 40 years ago, Coerver Coaching operates in 47 countries, providing top-tier training that transforms players and coaches alike.

For more information, visit https://www.coervercoachinghouston.com/coachescourses.

Cesar Coronel
JC Sports Houston
+1 281-624-6867
