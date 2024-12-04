Alabama Farm Credit Joins the Land Broker Co-op as an Official Lending Partner

THE LAND BROKER CO-OP CONNECTS TRUSTED LAND LENDERS WITH LAND BUYERS

JERSEY VILLAGE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Land Broker Co-op draws support from leading agricultural lenders across the U.S. Alabama Farm Credit, a trusted provider of rural financing solutions, has joined the Co-op’s roster of sponsors to better support the financing needs of land buyers and agricultural communities. The Land Broker Co-op’s cooperative structure offers direct access to land buyers and brokers—the lifeblood of the land industry. The Co-op’s Find-A-Loan program connects buyers with reliable lenders at the point of search, making the land purchasing process simpler and more accessible.A Shared Commitment to Supporting Land Buyers in Today’s MarketAlabama Farm Credit joins a distinguished group of Farm Credit Banks and rural lenders in their partnership with the Land Broker Co-op. This initiative is open to rural land lenders nationwide, providing exclusive access to a broad audience of land buyers at a critical time for the market. The Land Broker Co-op’s commitment to a fair, cooperative model empowers both small and large rural land organizations to thrive in today’s market. By partnering with lenders focused on rural land and agriculture, the Co-op is building an environment where land buyers, lenders, and brokers can easily connect and facilitate successful land transactions.“Alabama Farm Credit is thrilled to partner with the Land Broker Co-op to enhance access to reliable financing for landowners in the agricultural sector,” said [Executive Name], [Title] of Alabama Farm Credit. “The Land Broker Co-op allows us to easily connect with land brokers and provide buyers with flexible financing options and a commitment to supporting their land ownership goals.”About Alabama Farm Credit. Alabama Farm Credit is a dedicated rural lender providing agricultural and land financing solutions tailored to support long-term success for landowners, farmers, and ranchers. Committed to flexibility and personalized service, Alabama Farm Credit offers a range of loan options designed to meet the unique needs of its clients, from conventional agricultural loans to custom financing solutions that grow with each customer. Visit www.alabamafarmcredit.com to learn more.About Land Broker Co-op. Co-op Members own and operate LANDBrokerMLS.com, the only broker/agent-owned website serving the rural real estate industry. As a true cooperative, Co-op Members benefit from patronage returns, and the website cannot be sold to competitors. Launched in 2018, the Co-op’s mission is to empower rural real estate professionals with tools to effectively market listings and manage leads without excessive marketing costs. Key Co-op initiatives include driving traffic and lead generation, offering member-only health insurance, exclusive discounts, and syndication services to top land industry websites.For more information about LANDBrokerMLS.com and the Land Broker Co-op, visit the new website at www.landbrokermls.com

