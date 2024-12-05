Artists Debut Dual Solo Exhibitions Spotlighting Conservation Awareness

Jane Baldridge River of Grass Kevin Berlin Crocodile in the House #1 Crocodile in the House #2

Exhibitions Open to the Public at Palm Beach Art, Antiques & Design Showroom on Thursday, December 19, 2024, with Reception from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

If we want to survive and have quality to our life, we need to protect our biodiversity and special places. ” — Jane Baldridge

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally-renowned artists, Kevin Berlin and Jane Lawton Baldridge will unveil dual solo exhibitions of new artworks on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The exhibitions will be open to the public with a reception from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Palm Beach Art, Antiques & Design Showroom (500 N. Dixie Hwy, Lake Worth, FL).Berlin’s “CROC WEEK!!” features large-scale paintings and works on paper were inspired by the artist’s year-long travels in Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bali. The exhibition is highlighted with “Crocodile in the House”, “Crocodile on Mars”, and the monumental canvas “Elephant in the Room”. Small works on paper include those painted from life at the Siamese Crocodile Breeding Center in Cambodia, and the Elephant Transit Home in Udawalawe National Park, Sri Lanka. The opening night will feature Special Guests in Conservation.“People have a lot in common,” said Berlin. “We all want to live in a beautiful place; we all want to have friends; we want to be loved; we want to build something and watch it grow; we want to be part of the future... and this is also true for crocodiles.”Jane Baldridge’s “AZUL!!” 2024 highlights the importance and specialness of The Everglades. Featuring new paintings including River of Grass, Morning Glory, Sunrise over the Glades and Whispers of the Seminoles as well as, Lake Okeechobee, Florida Bay, Rookery Bay, Chatham River Picayune Strand and Chokoloskee Bay.“The earth will survive. It always has,” says Baldridge. “But if we want to survive and have quality to our life, we need to protect our biodiversity and special places. If we do not correct the water management problems surrounding Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades, we will kill all the good things in the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries. Too much fresh water let into them and not enough sent south to the Everglades damages all. Florida Bay is getting too salty without the needed River of Grass.I want to share my stories and experiences with the audience in hopes of heightening their awareness of its importance, beauty, and fragility.” Representation and information from Friends of the Everglades will be at the event.Berlin’s “CROC WEEK!!” takes a fresh look at Siamese Crocodiles which were once feared extinct in the wild until their rediscovery in 2000. Fauna & Flora International, working with the Cambodian government (CCCP - Cambodian Crocodile Conservation Program), established the country's first captive-breeding program and have released 196 crocs into the wild since 2012. These reptiles are bred in captivity due to threats from poaching and habitat loss. When old enough, they are released into protected areas within the Cardamom Mountains.To donate to one of Fauna & Flora’s many programs, visit: https://www.fauna-flora.org/support/ About Kevin BerlinKevin Berlin is an international artist best known for painting, sculpture, and performance. Berlin currently lives in Southampton, New York and Florence, Italy. Berlin, a Yale University Alumnus, studied at the Slade School of Fine Art and has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Shanghai Daily, The Miami Herald, USA Today, MTV, Tokyo Television, BBC Radio and over 40 television stations. Berlin's works are found in collections including Kim Basinger, Luciano Pavarotti, President Bill Clinton, President George W. Bush and Quincy Jones. Berlin's recent solo exhibitions include shows in Miami, Palm Beach, New York, London and the Hague. For more information, visit www.kevinberlin.com Follow updates on social media @kevinberlin.About Jane Lawton BaldridgeJane is a Signature member of the American Society of Marine Artists and the National Association of Women Artists. Her passion is creating artworks about water. She had a solo exhibit Oceana Phenomena at the Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach, FL. She received of a Florida DOS 2023/2024 Individual Artist Specific Cultural grant; had the solo exhibit, Navigation Oceana, in Lake Worth, FL; participated in World of Water at The Cornell Museum, Delray Beach, FL. In 2022 she had Oceana Phenomena Solo exhibitions in the Annapolis Maritime Museum, Annapolis, MD and The Studios of Key West, Key West, FL. Wisdom of the Waves is an official selection and award winner in over a dozen Film Festivals. She attended California Institute of the Arts and the Alfred G. Glassel Museum School.For more information, visit https://artspeaks.com/

