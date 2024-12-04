Presented by Atticus Publishing: 'SUICIDE: Unforgivable? Study Guide' by Dr. Thomas Perchitti

‘Empowering Church Leaders with Biblical Guidance on Ministering to Suicide Survivors’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly introduces " SUICIDE: Unforgivable? Study Guide ," a vital resource authored by Dr. Thomas Perchitti for those in church leadership and community support roles. This 55-page workbook, which complements "SUICIDE: Unforgivable? A Grace Manual for Those Who Have Lost a Loved One to Suicide," is tailored for church seminars, training sessions, and small group discussions. It is designed to support individuals grieving from the loss due to suicide, provide biblical insights on suicide and the misconceptions surrounding the unforgivable sin, enhance spiritual resources within churches for comforting survivors, and open new avenues for ministry and outreach.Dr. Perchitti, a seasoned Army chaplain and senior pastor at Tyre Reformed Church, utilizes his extensive background in theology and pastoral care to address the urgent need for informed, compassionate ministry in the aftermath of suicide. His scholarly and practical approach ensures that church members are well-equipped to handle these delicate situations with faith and understanding."In creating this study guide, my goal was to provide a resource that empowers church leaders to offer support and answers grounded in the truth of Scripture," Dr. Perchitti explains. "This guide aims to bridge the gap between theological knowledge and practical ministry, helping church communities effectively address the complex issue of suicide from a position of strength and compassion."In a recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, facilitated by Atticus Publishing, Dr. Perchitti elaborated on the motivations behind creating this study guide and the profound impact it aims to have within church communities. He discusses how this resource is set to transform the approach taken by churches when facing the challenges brought on by suicide, ensuring that survivors receive both spiritual solace and biblically grounded answers.For further insights into Dr. Perchitti’s discussion on these critical topics and to see how churches can effectively use this guide, please see the embedded video below.For more information on Dr. Thomas Perchitti’s work or to obtain a copy of the "SUICIDE: Unforgivable? Study Guide," please visit connectthedotsministry.com.The book is also available on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The Spotlight Network on Suicide: Unforgivable? Study Guide by Thomas Perchitti

