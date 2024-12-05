Innovation Bridge Foundation and Uncommon Charitable Impact Launch Endowment to Support At-Risk Israeli Startups

Eric Rubin, CEO & President, Uncommon Charitable Impact and Jared Yellin, Founder of Innovation Bridge Foundation

This innovative partnership allows philanthropists to contribute to causes they care about while also benefiting from the growth of high-impact ventures.

Because of this partnership, we will be able to make investments in early-stage Israeli companies whose founders have been defending Israel and the free world against barbaric terror organizations.” — Eric Rubin

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovation Bridge Foundation (IBF) and Uncommon Charitable Impact are proud to announce the launch of the first-ever venture-focused philanthropic endowment, available through Uncommon Giving ’s innovative donor platform.This partnership introduces a groundbreaking model in sustainable philanthropy, offering donors the unique opportunity to contribute to the future of global tech innovation while receiving potential financial returns—a fusion of venture capital principles and charitable giving with its first focus to support Israeli startups, through CR8TE Israel , who are suffering because of the Israel-Hamas war which began on October 7, 2023.A New Era of PhilanthropyFor decades, university endowments have been a cornerstone of successful, long-term investment strategies. Yet, traditional endowments have rarely provided pro-rata distributions back to donors.In contrast, the new venture-focused philanthropic endowment model co-created by Uncommon Charitable Impact and IBF offers exactly that. This model allows philanthropists to directly contribute to innovation-driven ventures while also potentially seeing returns on their contributions. Donors can easily sign up and begin benefiting from this model on UncommonGiving.com.“We are excited to partner with Uncommon Giving to unlock new opportunities for philanthropists who want to make a meaningful, immediate impact on tech innovation and entrepreneurship, while also receiving potential financial returns,” said Jared Yellin, Founder of the Innovation Bridge Foundation. “This collaboration redefines the way charitable giving can work, enabling donors to support the next generation of entrepreneurs while increasing their capacity to do good. The work we are doing in Israel is critical and time-sensitive and our partnership with Uncommon Giving will enable us to support the Israeli economy during this extremely precarious time.”CR8TE Israel: A Real-Life Case Study in Impact InvestingA key example of this partnership’s potential impact is the ongoing work of CR8TE Israel, a U.S.-based LLC focused on stabilizing, operating, and scaling distressed SaaS companies in Israel, many of which have been affected by the ongoing conflict. Through this partnership, Israeli entrepreneurs will have access to resources and guidance that can help preserve their businesses and continue driving innovation despite geopolitical challenges.“On October 7th, I felt like my startup was obliterated,” said Danny, founder of an Israeli startup. “My team and I worked tirelessly for over two years, raised money from friends and family, and because of the war, our entire dream was shattered. But when I spoke with CR8TE Israel, they offered a lifeline—bringing my company into the U.S. and giving us a chance to rebuild and thrive in ways I never imagined.”Redefining Sustainable PhilanthropyThrough this partnership, Uncommon Charitable Impact empowers donors by offering a new approach to philanthropy—one that combines social impact with the potential for financial returns. This innovative model allows philanthropists to contribute to causes they care about while also benefiting from the growth of high-impact ventures.“We’re redefining the role of philanthropic capital in today’s world,” said Eric Rubin, President and CEO of Uncommon Charitable Impact. “Our partnership with IBF offers philanthropists the opportunity to invest in ventures that align with their values, while also benefiting from financial returns that can increase their philanthropic dollars. This is the future of philanthropy—one that is both socially responsible and financially sustainable. And, I could not think of a more important time, or through a more important investment (CR8TE Israel), to launch this partnership. Because of this, we will be able to make investments in early-stage Israeli companies whose founders have been defending Israel and the free world against barbaric terror organizations.”About CR8TE IsraelCR8TE Israel is a U.S.-based holding company with a mission to stabilize, operate, and scale distressed SaaS companies in Israel. By helping businesses that are struggling due to the ongoing conflict, CR8TE Israel provides vital support to Israeli entrepreneurs and contributes to the preservation of Israel’s economy. With a focus on commercial viability in the U.S. market, CR8TE Israel’s work provides startups with a second chance at success, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.About Uncommon GivingUncommon Giving is a philanthropic platform that focuses on creating sustainable giving opportunities through venture-focused endowments. By offering a unique model that allows for both social impact and financial returns, Uncommon Giving aims to revolutionize the way philanthropists engage with causes they care about. Through its innovative partnerships, Uncommon Giving is paving the way for a new era of impactful, sustainable philanthropy.About the Innovation Bridge Foundation (IBF)The Innovation Bridge Foundation is a public charity dedicated to advancing technological innovation and entrepreneurship in regions affected by conflict or economic challenges. Through its partnerships and initiatives, IBF aims to create opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs, especially in areas like Israel, where economic hardship and instability hinder growth. The Foundation accepts tax-deductible donations, including grants from donor-advised funds and private foundations, to support its mission of empowering innovators around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.