Archipelago Introduces AI Assistants to Simplify Data Management for Insurance Brokers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archipelago, the leader in broker productivity software, today announced the launch of AI assistants that help brokers streamline data management and support submissions. The 2024 ‘ Zerotouch ’ product release introduces next-gen data processing and enrichment automation, allowing brokers to focus more on advising clients and less on manual data tasks.“Our broker customers want to be equipped with practical tools that handle data-intensive tasks so they can spend more time with clients,” said Alex Lyashok, CEO of Archipelago. “Our AI assistants spare brokers from data entry and validation, freeing them up to engage more strategically with their clients.”Archipelago’s AI Assistants provide brokers with robust and reliable data at their fingertips, which reduces time spent on repetitive tasks and enables them to focus on creating value for clients and delivering better placements. SOV Manager : This AI assistant acts as a personal risk analyst, organizing data files, extracting risk data from PDFs and spreadsheets, and enriching data with industry sources. SOV Manager helps brokers prepare accurate and comprehensive submissions, ultimately reducing manual work from 15 days to 15 minutes. PreCheck : Serving as your personal AI underwriting assistant, PreCheck pressure-tests submission from underwriter’s point of view. It flags critical data gaps and provides actionable recommendations, enabling a reduction of modeled losses on an individual location by as much as 40%.Flexible Subscription OptionsArchipelago’s AI assistants are available through a flexible subscription model to suit brokerages of varying sizes. Annual pricing starts at $5,000 per seat, with enterprise-level customization and support options for larger firms.About ArchipelagoFor insurance brokers who compete on analytics, Archipelago offers AI assistants that power your workflows with accurate data. Headquartered in New York, NY, Archipelago uses AI and automation to enable brokers to deliver insights and improved services to their clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.