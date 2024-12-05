LRS Wins 1st Place in Cisco Security Suites Sales Pitch Video Incentive

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. (LRS), a leader in IT solutions and digital transformation, is proud to announce that it has won 1st place in the Cisco Security Suites Sales Pitch Video Incentive for its outstanding Cisco Security Solutions video. This recognition underscores LRS’s commitment to excellence in providing top-tier security solutions and highlights the company’s industry leadership.The award, presented by TD Synnex, a Cisco distributor, honors LRS for its exceptional video that showcases the power and effectiveness of Cisco Security Solutions. The selection criteria included innovation, impact, and clarity in communicating the importance of robust security measures. LRS was chosen for its ability to creatively and effectively convey these critical messages.The Cisco Security Solutions video by LRS was designed to inform and engage businesses about the importance of comprehensive cybersecurity. The video highlights the key benefits and features of Cisco’s advanced security solutions, demonstrating how they protect businesses from evolving cyber threats. Notable for its clear, compelling narrative and innovative visual techniques, the video stands out as a powerful educational tool.Winning 1st place in the Cisco Security Suites Sales Pitch Video Incentive is a significant accolade within the IT and cybersecurity industry, reinforcing LRS’s reputation for excellence and innovation. It adds to the company’s growing list of accolades, which includes consistently being ranked in the CRN’s Tech Elite 250.“We were ecstatic when we learned we had won the award for our Cisco video, which was shot onsite at LRS using our own talent, creative team, and facilities. It was a fun project for everyone involved, but more importantly, it gave us a clever, effective marketing asset to help us show our customers the value of these best-in-class solutions,” said Diane Arnold, Vice President of IT Solutions.“LRS and Cisco are both known for industry-leading technology, but in a world of ever-shrinking attention spans, that is not enough. Hopefully, this video relays the value of our security solutions in an entertaining yet meaningful way. We’re so proud of everyone involved in the project,” added Diane Arnold.LRS has a longstanding partnership with Cisco, offering a range of certified security solutions designed to protect businesses from cyber threats. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a proven track record of success, LRS helps clients navigate the complexities of cybersecurity. Our solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, ensuring comprehensive protection and peace of mind.We invite you to watch our award-winning video to learn more about how LRS’s Cisco Security Solutions can protect your business. For more information about LRS or to schedule a consultation, contact us today.About LRSLRS is a privately held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry-leading LRSsolutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRS.com . © 2024 Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc.All rights reserved. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

