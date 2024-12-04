Tender for civil legal aid contracts reopens

In a change to the previous tender process, organisations will be able to apply at any time during the term of the 2024 standard civil contract.

This contract is currently set to expire on 31 August 2025 but can be extended by up to 36 months.

Applications are open to:

existing contractors seeking additional categories of law or offices/procurement areas

applicants whose 2024 civil contract tender was rejected for missing the verification deadline (in which case you may have your application expedited, if it meets requirements)

new organisations that have not previously submitted a bid

If you are a current provider, no action is required unless you are applying for new offices or categories of law.

The Legal Aid Agency (LLA) has more information for prospective applicants.

What we think

We support the removal of fixed deadlines to make it easier for new and existing civil legal aid providers to deliver this vital public service that benefits everyone.

We have also been encouraged by the UK government’s plan to increase fees for civil legal aid providers working in the housing and immigration sectors. Consultation on the £20 million a year investment is expected in January.

We call on the UK government to continue acting for the common good and invest across all areas of civil legal aid.

Changes to legal aid means tests

Changes to means testing for civil and criminal legal aid have also come into effect.

Several types of compensation payments, including those for miscarriages of justice, backdated welfare benefits and child maintenance, must now be disregarded when testing a person’s financial eligibility.

This means some individuals currently receiving legal aid may be eligible to have it reassessed.

The LLA has a full list of mandatory and discretionary disregards.

Participants wanted: research into non-chargeable time

The Legal Aid Practitioners Group (LAPG) is inviting providers of all sizes and across all areas of legal aid to participate in a research project.

The project will capture the amount of time spent on non-chargeable tasks when carrying out casework under a legal aid contract.

LAPG will share the research findings with the Ministry of Justice and the LAA to advocate for changes that make providing legal aid less bureaucratic and more sustainable.

Contact LAPG to discuss getting involved.