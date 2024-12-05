FMHero® Launches Team - A Comprehensive Compliance Suite for HVAC/R Professionals

FMHero Team is a comprehensive compliance suite for HVAC/R professionals.

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FMHero, a leader in HVAC/R compliance and efficiency solutions, has officially launched FMHero Team, the latest expansion to its innovative platform. Designed for contractors and facility teams, FMHero Team is a robust, all-in-one compliance suite tailored to teams of any size, streamlining operations and ensuring compliance with ease.FMHero developed Team to help HVAC/R contractors and in-house facilities groups with multiple technicians navigate the challenges of compliance while improving profitability and reducing waste. With features like refrigerant inventory tracking, cylinder management, and service documentation, FMHero Team empowers all technicians within their company to operate more efficiently while staying ahead of regulatory demands.“Our industry is constantly evolving, with new compliance standards and increasing complexities,” said Rodney Stalnaker, CEO and co-founder of FMHero. “With FMHero Team, we’re making cutting-edge technology accessible to every HVAC/R team, enabling them to deliver exceptional service, maintain compliance, and work smarter, not harder.”In addition to tracking refrigerant use and cylinder activity, FMHero Team offers a suite of features, including:• User management to support multiple technicians and roles.• Complete asset service history for seamless reporting and audits.• Web platform access to centralize data and reporting for management.• All the features of the free FMHero mobile app, such as scan-and-go capabilities."FMHero shields you, it’s that simple," said co-founder and partner Adam Dykstra. “It’s a platform built for HVAC/R technicians by HVAC/R technicians that understand how much time goes into documenting and managing refrigerants responsibly.”The FMHero Team app is available for download now on the Google Play Store and App Store:• App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fmhero/id1570918942 • Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fmhero.mobile ###About FMHeroFMHero is on a mission to empower HVAC/R technicians and teams with innovative solutions that simplify compliance and operations. By providing intuitive Scan–Share-Secure capabilities, FMHero helps teams keep pace with evolving regulations while reducing the burden of documentation. The FMHero platform is designed to grow with businesses, ensuring they can continue delivering exceptional service without disruption.To learn more about FMHero Team and the FMHero platform, visit FMHero.com

