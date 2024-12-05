PursueCare’s Dr. Jason Kirby Honored as 2025 Distinguished Fellow by the American Society of Addiction Medicine

PursueCare Logo Dr. Jason Kirby

We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Kirby’s achievement. His tireless efforts to advance addiction treatment embody our mission to deliver accessible, high-quality care to those who need it most. ” — Nick Mercadante

MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PursueCare, virtual addiction treatment provider, announced today that Dr. Jason Kirby, DO, MBA, DFASAM, Medical Director, has been awarded the 2025 Distinguished Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) designation. This prestigious recognition underscores Dr. Kirby’s commitment to advancing addiction medicine and his exceptional contributions to the field. His leadership and expertise are instrumental to PursueCare’s mission of providing comprehensive, patient-centered care through a digital medical home model. Moreover, his dedication to breaking down barriers to treatment and delivering evidence-based care in a convenient, stigma-free virtual environment has made a significant impact on patients navigating their journey to recovery.With dual board certifications in addiction medicine from the American Board of Preventive Medicine and family medicine from the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Kirby’s career is marked by innovation and excellence. He serves as President of the Tennessee Society of Addiction Medicine and is an expert in population health policy, healthcare economics, evidence-based addiction medicine, and human behavior. In addition, Dr. Kirby is a health policy fellow in the American Academy of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine’s (AACOM) Health Policy Fellowship.The Distinguished Fellow designation (DFASAM) is awarded to those who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to addiction medicine, their communities, and ASAM’s mission to improve addiction prevention, treatment, and recovery outcomes. This honor allows Dr. Kirby to use the DFASAM credential as a mark of distinction, signifying his unique contributions to the field. Dr. Kirby’s influence extends beyond clinical practice. He actively contributes to ASAM’s finance, steering, conference planning, and levels of care committees and co-authored the “Medical Management in Residential Treatment” chapter of the ASAM Criteria 4th Edition.“We are thrilled to celebrate Dr. Kirby’s achievement as a 2025 Distinguished Fellow of ASAM,” said Nick Mercadante, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of PursueCare. “His tireless efforts to advance addiction treatment and improve patient outcomes embody PursueCare’s mission to deliver accessible, high-quality care to those who need it most.”By breaking down barriers and advocating for innovative solutions, he has become a trusted leader in reshaping the landscape of addiction medicine, earning him widespread recognition as an innovator in the field. "In today’s climate, it’s important for physicians in the addiction field to show that they are dedicated to providing evidence-based, outcomes-oriented care. ASAM’s Distinguished Fellow Award provides a mechanism to demonstrate that a physician exemplifies a true commitment to addiction medicine, their community, and ASAM’s mission,” said Dr. Jason Kirby, Medical Director at PursueCare. “I began this amazing journey to learn this medicine almost a decade ago now and I am beyond honored to receive ASAM’s 2025 Distinguished Fellow Award. I look forward to many more years of service to patients struggling with addictive disorders."Dr. Kirby will be formally recognized at the ASAM 56th Annual Conference, taking place in Aurora, Colo., from April 24 to April 27, 2025.About PursueCarePursueCare provides personalized virtual addiction treatment for individuals across nine states (CT, KY, MA, ME, NH, NJ, OH, PA, and WV). Our mission is to increase access to chronic care through telehealth. Patients engage with a multi-disciplinary team providing medical care, counseling, psychiatry, and pharmacy. FDA-authorized digital cognitive behavioral therapy, RESETand RESET-O, supports recovery 24/7. We accept private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid.Learn more at www.pursuecare.com and www.reachforreset.com . Visit www.pursuecare.com/disclaimer for RESET and RESET-O disclaimers.

