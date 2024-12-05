Turk & Company Announces Investment by Open Holdings, LLC in First Title and Escrow

Turk and Company announced today an investment in First Title & Escrow by Open Holdings LLC, an industry-leading, culture-focused business services platform.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turk and Company announced today an investment in First Title & Escrow (“First Title”) by Open Holdings LLC (“Open Holdings”), an industry-leading, culture-focused business services platform.Prior to entering the title insurance industry, Open Holdings successfully built one of the nation’s fastest-growing staffing and recruiting companies.First Title & Escrow will continue to be managed by its longstanding President, Stephen Papermaster and Chief Operating Officer, Pamela Gibbons.“We believe that this investment in First Title represents a unique opportunity for Open Holdings to extend their ‘people-first’ business services platform into the title insurance industry in partnership with our organization, which shares an equally deep commitment to its staff, clients, and local community,” said Papermaster. “The combination of Open Holdings’ unique capability in staffing, recruiting, and culture-building, alongside First Title’s industry-leading title and closing technology stack and nationwide footprint, will allow us to accelerate the rollout of new client partnership opportunities.”Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of the Title Industry M&A firm Turk & Company, said, “We’re thrilled to have successfully completed this transaction, recognizing the clear synergies between one of the country’s fastest-growing staffing companies and one of the leading nationwide independent title platforms. First Title is an exceptional national title player with visionary leadership that will remain in place, ensuring continuity and further growth.The cultural alignment and operational synergies between these two organizations create a unique foundation for success. This partnership is compelling not only for its strategic fit but also for its shared commitment to fostering a positive, supportive work environment - something rare in the title industry. As Turk & Co guides First Title into the second phase of our strategic plan, we will focus on expanding the platform by acquiring other agencies, pursuing joint venture opportunities and hiring title professionals eager to contribute to a thriving company culture.In an industry where title professionals rarely leave their jobs, but often depart due to poor management, the First Title – Open Holdings partnership proudly offers a workplace that truly values its people. Together, they are building a "home" for talented title professionals—one where they can grow, excel, and stay long-term, knowing that a positive work culture is just as important as their career development. This synergy promises to redefine the industry, setting a new standard for success and employee satisfaction”.Pamela Gibbons, COO of First Title, said, “This investment supports our company’s strong growth trajectory and commitment to provide world class services to our clients. We are thrilled to have the additional and robust resources our partnership with Open Holdings provides. With this new investment we plan to broaden our geographic reach, expand our capabilities and invest in new business relationships. Turk & Co did a fantastic job finding us the perfect firm to partner with.”Turk & Company acted as the exclusive Investment Bank and financial advisor on this transaction.First Title is a technology focused leader in the title insurance and closing services industry. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with strategic regional locations, it serves customers nationwide, providing personalized services to the nation’s top real estate and financial services organizations.Open Holdings is a family-owned business services holding company, headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a focus on building scaled platforms in the workforce solutions and the real estate and closing services industries.Turk & Co is a fully licensed Investment Bank, member of FINRA and SIPC, with a focus on M&A transactions in the Title and Settlement Services industry, Appraisal Management Companies and Financial Institutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.