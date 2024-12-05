Step Toward a Cure: Join the MMRF Virtual Walk/Run on December 14th

MMRF Walk and Run in Detroit MMRF DC Walk / Run LA MMRF Walk / Run

Unite with Thousands Nationwide to Raise Funds, Accelerate Breakthroughs, and Bring Hope to Myeloma Patients Everywhere

Myeloma research has been transformed thanks to the persistence of the entire myeloma community.” — Michael Andreini, Pre. & CCEO, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation®

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 25 years, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® (MMRF) has led the charge as the premier cancer research organization focused solely on multiple myeloma, the second most common blood cancer. From August through December, thousands of patients, caregivers, and families have come together in cities across the country, raising funds and awareness for this critical cause.

Now, it’s your turn to join the movement! On December 14th, the MMRF invites supporters from coast to coast to participate in a Virtual Walk/Run, uniting nearly 30,000 participants nationwide to accelerate the search for a cure.

Why Participate?

“Looking back to where we began over 25 years ago, myeloma research has been transformed thanks to the persistence of the entire myeloma community. Yet, there is still much work to be done,” said Michael Andreini, President and CEO of the MMRF. “We remain committed to taking calculated risks and driving innovation through collaboration with our partners. Together, we can achieve great things for myeloma patients everywhere.”

Impact by the Numbers:

$600M+ invested in groundbreaking research.

15+ FDA-approved therapies brought to market.

Nearly 100 clinical trials opened.

Patient survival tripled since MMRF’s founding.

Funds raised through this event will drive forward life-changing breakthroughs, including the development of cutting-edge therapies, the use of data for personalized treatment approaches, and empowering myeloma patients and their families with essential knowledge and resources.

How to Join:

When: December 14, 2024

Where: Anywhere! Participate virtually from the comfort of your community.

Register: Sign up today at www.themmrf.org

No matter where you are, you can be a part of this powerful movement. Together, let’s move forward—step by step, mile by mile—toward a cure.

About the MMRF:

Founded over 25 years ago, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation® is a global leader in cancer research, setting the standard for innovation in pursuit of a cure. Through bold collaboration and cutting-edge initiatives, the MMRF has reshaped myeloma treatment and given patients hope for longer, fuller lives.

Don’t wait—register today and make your impact! Together, we will find a cure for multiple myeloma.

