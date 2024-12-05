Sagewood Corporation Breaks Ground on View Pointe Residences, Fort Lauderdale’s Luxury Waterfront Newest Gem

Mayor Dean Trantalis breaks ground along with Sagewood Corporation and Bexa Group Mayor Dean Trantalis along with the Sagewood Corporation and Bexa Group team View Pointe Residences Waterfront Facade

The residences will be the newest addition on the cul-de-sac of Hendricks Isle, boasting six lavishly appointed units with dedicated boat slips

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- View Pointe Residences – comprised of six luxury waterfront units, lavishly appointed on the cul-de-sac of Hendricks Isle – announces Sagewood Corporation as project co-developer and general contractor, in partnership with BEXA, during an official Groundbreaking on November 12, 2024. In attendance was City of Fort Lauderdale’s Mayor Dean Trantalis who was joined by project developers Rodrigo Hipólito, COO/CFO, and Hugo Gibbs, Sales & Marketing Manager, both of Sagewood Corporation, and Bernardo del Río of BEXA.“View Pointe Residences will be an iconic addition to Hendricks Isle, at the utmost point of the Rio Barcelona waterway,” said Douglas Strabelli, Founder and CEO of Sagewood Corporation. “Our partnership with BEXA joins our efforts to build luxurious residential spaces, offering unparalleled views, lavish amenities and a desirable waterfront location. We look forward to contributing our expertise in high-end residential development to this project and delivering another ultra-luxury living option to Fort Lauderdale.”The vision of View Pointe Residences, created by BEXA, a boutique South Florida-based developer, and now in partnership with Sagewood Corporation, stands on three key pillars: location, aesthetics and luxury living.The Vantage PointeView Pointe Residences is located at the private cul-de-sac on Henricks Isle. Each View Pointe unit offers a view to the east of the Barcelona canal, the widest canal of the Isles. View Pointe is within walking distance of the famed Las Olas Blvd. and Fort Lauderdale Beach and is surrounded by some of Fort Lauderdale’s premier restaurants, golf courses, galleries and museums.A View from every PointeThe building itself has an allure of its own, with concrete and glass bent into a curved form that subtly recalls natural and aquatic shapes, softening and highlighting View Pointe's unique location. The result is an elegant and innovative building. On the street side, the building follows the existing streetscape and frames the path to the water. On the east side, it faces the Barcelona canal, standing as a culmination landmark and a beacon for boaters. The unique design not only elevates the street- and waterfront aesthetics, but it renders an unrivaled, multi-vantage view for residences – each unit with three unique eyelines to the water.Lavishly Appointed AmenitiesView Pointe Residences is comprised of six boutique apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans up to 3,383 square feet. The ‘flow through’ floorplan design features high ceilings, spacious waterfront balconies and three views of the Barcelona waterway, unobstructed by interior column, a feature not often found in new construction in Fort Lauderdale.Luxury interior features also include an Italian designed kitchen, a customized cooling system technology to provide quality water and air filtration, and latest automated home technology for internet, lighting, audio and video. Superior to most luxury, waterfront residential buildings, View Pointe Residences boasts a dedicated boat slip for each unit, accommodating vessels up to 60-feet. Boats have unobstructed access, with no fixed bridges, to the Intracoastal and Atlantic Ocean. Building amenities also include a semiprivate elevator, heated pool, rooftop grill and jacuzzi and a CCTV system.The View Pointe Residences are located at 534 Hendricks Isle in Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For more information visit www.viewpointeresidences.com ABOUT SAGEWOOD CORPORATIONFor more than 21 years Sagewood Corporation has completed more than 360 residential and commercial projects, valued over $620M. These projects span from the east coast of the United States and across Spain and encompass over 56,000 sq. ft. of real estate. Founder and CEO, Douglas Strabelli, built Sagewood on a foundation of customer satisfaction, with nearly 100 percent of the company's business coming from previous clients or referrals. Sagewood Corporation has offices in Miami, New York and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For more information visit www.sagewoodcorporation.com ABOUT BEXABEXA was founded by Bernardo del Rio, a visionary real estate and marketing expert with more than 15 years of experience in high-end real estate development. del Rio merges his deep understanding of urban markets with a passion for creating exceptional living spaces that redefine luxury and community. Most recently, in partnership with Sagewood Corporation, BEXA has introduced View Pointe Condominiums, a groundbreaking project that blends innovative design with sophisticated living, with more projects in the works.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.