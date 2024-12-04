LatiNation Media Kicks Off Its 2025 Programming Season With Three-Time Latin Grammy Award-Winner and Entrepreneur Chiquis and Her ‘Foodie on the Go’ Series

Chiquis Shines Spotlight on Restaurants and Small Food Businesses in a New Food and Travel Series.

Q1 2025 Premiere on LATV and LatiNation+

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media, the Latino-owned multiplatform 18+ media network, debuted one of its 2025 original series—the Chiquis limited docu-series Foodie on the Go—tonight in front of her family, brands, the media industry, and fans. The network introduced the series after an intimate interview and Q&A session with Chiquis and LATV’s Anakaren Lopez and a performance by the all-female group The 101 Girls.

Chiquis is a dynamic force in the entertainment industry - a three-time Latin GRAMMY award-winning artist, 2025 GRAMMY nominee, businesswoman, entrepreneur, author, and media personality. The series will premiere in Q1 2025 and is a 30-minute, six-episode unscripted limited docu-follow series. It is Executive Produced by Chiquis, Richard Bull, Sebastian Jimenez, and LatiNation Media’s Andres Palencia, and Bruno Seros Ulloa. Chiquis’ Busy Bee Productions produced the series with LatiNation Media.

Chiquis said, “I wanted to have Foodie on the Go be one of Busy Bee Productions' first shows because I want people to know the story of who’s cooking the food and why. It’s one of my favorite parts of the show - getting inspired by the food, the culture, the crunch, the spice, and meeting the owners and staff. I love connecting with the culture through the dishes and the people making and serving the food.”

"Few things represent Latino culture better than our relationship with food. Foodie on the Go aligns perfectly with our mission to amplify content and culture created by Latinos for a multi-generational audience, and it’s infused with LatiNation’s sabor,” said Andres Palencia, CEO, LatiNation Media. “We’re excited to showcase a different kind of food culture show, one that is uniquely Chiquis.”

“We are excited to have Chiquis as a part of the LatiNation Media family,” added Bruno Seros Ulloa, COO & President, LatiNation Media. “She embodies the fusion of dual cultures and heritage, and this show highlights the rich experiences and meaningful stories tied to food across the country. Watching her visit diverse locations on tour - and on camera - offers the ultimate road trip experience.”

ABOUT THE SERIES:

In the 30-minute series Foodie on the Go, Chiquis embarks on epic road trips to uncover the country’s most unique and delicious eats. From 5-star restaurants to food trucks, neighborhood staples, and street food carts, each episode features Chiquis engaging with chefs and staff while savoring their creations. Chiquis’ natural charm brings out the rich stories behind the food and the vibrant personalities of the people who make it. With a passion for supporting small businesses, the series celebrates local entrepreneurs and their love for cooking and culinary creativity.



Chiquis' journey to success is marked by remarkable achievements and a relentless drive to inspire and empower others. In 2024, Chiquis released her fifth studio album, Diamantes, which earned her a third Latin GRAMMY for Best Banda Music Album and a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Música Mexicana Álbum. Beyond music, she has her top-rated podcast, "Chiquis and Chill," and a thriving social media presence, allowing Chiquis to continue to connect with millions of fans around the globe. In 2023, Chiquis expanded her reach by co-founding Busy Bee Productions alongside established industry professionals Sebastian Jimenez and Richard Bull. Committed to creating impactful and inclusive content, the company aims to amplify diverse voices and share authentic stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. Busy Bee Productions' first project was the "Chiquis Sin Filtro" docu-series, which became VIX's #1-rated show in the United States.



About LatiNation Media

LatiNation Media is a bilingual, multi-platform media company whose mission is to transform Latino representation in the modern media landscape by creating content that organically represents today’s Latino experience. We distribute across every platform, including linear TV, streaming, web, mobile, and social media. LatiNation Media’s brands include Latino Alternative Television (LATV) linear and LATV FAST Network, LatiNation Digital, LatiNation Studios, and LatiNation Creative. Grounded in over two decades of award-winning bilingual content, its flagship linear channel LATV is seen in 81% of U.S. Hispanic Households and the top 43 U.S. DMAs. The company's Digital Ad Network reaches over 68% of the U.S. population. LatiNation content emphasizes Latino culture, Latina empowerment, and LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information, visit www.latination.com .

