Town of Berlin, CT, Drives Innovation in Procurement with OpenGov

BERLIN, CT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Berlin, Connecticut, faced challenges with outdated procurement processes, including manually managing bids and storing contracts in filing cabinets. Eager to improve efficiency and increase vendor engagement in a larger network with more competitive pricing, Berlin staff selected OpenGov, a leader in modern government software, to transform its procurement operations.Nestled in central Connecticut, Berlin has long relied on limited staff to oversee purchasing policies and procedures—a system that lacked scalability and efficiency. To better serve its growing community, the Town sought a solution to automate workflows, manage contracts digitally, and increase vendor participation. OpenGov Procurement stood out with its intuitive tools for RFP development, automated contract management, and a commitment to delivering a modern experience for staff and vendors.With OpenGov Procurement, Berlin anticipates reducing the time spent developing RFPs, gaining alerts for key contract milestones, and attracting more vendor bids with an easy-to-use platform. These improvements will enhance transparency and allow the Town to focus on securing better pricing for its projects.The Town of Berlin joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

