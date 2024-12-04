Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Annual Distribution 27% to $1.68 From $1.32 and Monthly Distribution Rate to $0.14 From $0.11

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the performance of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE: GDV) (the “Fund”) and the Fund’s $1.4 billion in portfolio unrealized gains, The Board of Trustees has decided to increase the annual distribution to $1.68 per share, which will be paid $0.14 per share monthly. The increased monthly distributions will commence with the previously announced distribution dates in the first quarter of 2025.

Distribution Month Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share January January 16, 2025 January 24, 2025 $0.14 February February 13, 2025 February 21, 2025 $0.14 March March 17, 2025 March 24, 2025 $0.14

The Fund’s distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:

Carter Austin

(914) 921-5475

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $3.1 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE – GDV

CUSIP – 36242H104

THE GABELLI DIVIDEND & INCOME TRUST

Investor Relations Contact:

caustin@gabelli.com

Legal Disclaimer:

