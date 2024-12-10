St. Mary’s County, MD, Sets a New Standard in Procurement with OpenGov

LEONARDTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with inefficiencies like manually building solicitations and relying on fragmented email exchanges between departments, St. Mary’s County, MD, needed a procurement system that could streamline workflows and improve accuracy. The County found its answer in OpenGov, the trusted leader in modernizing government processes with innovative and reliable solutions.St. Mary’s County, home to nearly 120,000 residents in Maryland’s southern region, has a legacy of proactive problem-solving and delivering exceptional public services. During their search for a new system, County leaders prioritized features that could centralize communication, automate key workflows, and ensure accuracy in procurement cycles. OpenGov Procurement emerged as the ideal solution, standing out for its ease of use, robust contract management capabilities, and ability to enhance collaboration across departments while maintaining compliance.With OpenGov Procurement, St. Mary’s County expects to significantly improve its procurement operations, saving time and reducing errors through features like automated contract renewals and streamlined evaluation workflows. The platform’s centralized communication hub will eliminate version control issues and delays caused by back-and-forth emails, empowering staff to work efficiently and effectively. This modernization ensures the County can meet project deadlines, maintain transparency, and deliver better outcomes for its residents, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and accountability.St. Mary’s County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

