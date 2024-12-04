Davis Street Community Center is Collecting New Unwrapped Toys and Donations to support families in need this season

Alameda County Fire Department volunteering during Holiday Basket Distribution on December 23, 2023 Child volunteer gathering bags of toys to distribute during holiday basket distribution on December 23, 2023. Rain or shine, the holiday basket distribution goes on!

Davis Street Community Center Seeks Community Support for Holiday Basket Program, Aiming to Provide 1,200 Families and Seniors with Festive Meals and Gifts

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davis Street Community Center Inc. is calling on the community to support its annual Holiday Basket program by donating new, unwrapped toys, nonperishable food items and monetary gifts through December 23, 2024.

This year, Davis Street will to distribute holiday baskets to 400 senior households, and 800 local families. Each basket will be filled to the with a turkey, fresh produce, nonperishable food items, and toys for each child in the household. These baskets will provide families with a nourishing holiday meal, essential groceries, and a gifts for their children, ensuring that every recipient experiences the joy of the holiday season.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our community during this special time of year,” said Daniel Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Davis Street Community Center. “Through the generous donations of toys, food, and funds, we are able to ensure that no senior or family gets left behind this holiday season. We encourage everyone to give what they can, whether it’s a monetary gift, a toy, or their time to help us pack and distribute the baskets.”

Community members are encouraged to contribute by dropping off new, unwrapped toys at 3081 Teagarden Street, San Leandro from 8am-6pm. Monetary donations can also be made online to support the Holiday Basket Program at https://davisstreet.org/ways-to-support-davis-street/donate-to-davis-street/.

Holiday baskets will be distributed on December 23, 2024, just in time for families and seniors to enjoy a festive and fulfilling holiday meal!

For more information about the Holiday Basket Giveaway, how to donate, or volunteer opportunities, please visit www.davisstreet.org or contact Davis Street Community Center at 510-347-4620 or development@davisstreet.org.

About Davis Street Community Center:

Davis Street offers a comprehensive safety net that helps clients navigate their journey to financial, physical, and mental well-being. Programs include a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Primary Care Clinic providing medical, dental, and behavioral health services; food and clothing; subsidized child care; housing and utility assistance and referrals; four childcare centers; and seasonal support programs like the Back 2 School Giveaway and the Holiday Basket Program.

Serving more than 15,000 individuals annually, Davis Street helps low income families of the Eden area and surrounding communities to improve their quality of life through short and long-term assistance.

For media inquiries, please contact Elizabeth Garcia.

Email: egarcia@davisstreet.org | Phone: 510-347-4620 x123

Join us in making this holiday season special for our community!

Contact:

Davis Street Community Center Inc.

3081 Teagarden St.

San Leandro, CA 94577

510-347-4620

www.davisstreet.org

Federal Tax ID: 94-3121699

