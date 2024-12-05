JDL Access Hires Industry Veteran Kim Norton as President and Expands Reimbursement Services

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JDL Access (JDLA), a leading provider of reimbursement support and patient access services, announces it has hired industry veteran Kim Norton as its President. This appointment comes during a growth-fueled year for JDLA, as it continues to expand both its client base and its service offerings.

The company, originally established for the clients of JD Lymon and ANR Consulting, has increased its presence in the medical technology industry. In addition, JDLA has recently launched a field reimbursement team to better support clients with payer communication and advocacy services.

“We are excited for Kim to lead JDLA at a time when we have successfully proven our business model and are poised for strategic growth,” said Carla Monacelli, one of the founders of JDLA. “Kim has worked in healthcare for over 30 years and has led numerous reimbursement support teams, both as a consultant and within many MedTech companies. Her deep industry experience means that Kim intimately understands the needs of our clients and can readily develop reliable and robust solutions.”

Kim Norton said, “I have spent my entire career focused on one thing – fighting for patients to have access to novel medical technologies. I am honored to be able to continue that fight with JDL Access. Our plan is to continue to ensure patients have access to these technologies, and our priority is to provide best-in-class customer service.”

“We are also excited to launch offerings that complement our patient advocacy services, such as fractional reimbursement field team staffing. My experience is multi-faceted: building teams and implementing reimbursement campaigns to address real-time payer policy limitations for emerging technologies. Together with strategic guidance from JD Lymon and ANR Consulting, we will continue to develop creative solutions for our current and future clients.”

