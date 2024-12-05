Social Links unveil OSINT Start—an additional mode for their solution SL Crimewall, offering new levels of usability

Social Links, a leading OSINT software provider, has introduced OSINT Start, an alternative mode built into their flagship solution, SL Crimewall.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Links , a leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) software provider has introduced OSINT Start, an alternative mode built into their flagship solution, SL Crimewall, allowing users to channel the huge extraction and analysis power of the product’s functionality via a stripped-back interface, providing the ultimate in user-friendly, quick, and wide-ranging research and investigation.SL Crimewall is already among the most intuitive OSINT solutions on the market, but with this update, Social Links are delivering an investigation tool that is unmatched in its combination of capability and simplicity.A lot of research and investigation work needs to be fast and incisive without the baggage of complex and bloated systems for conducting it. OSINT Start, by contrast, delivers operability that is stripped back to the very bare essentials—a single search field compatible with multiple inputs such as an email address, a name, a username, etc.Despite the extreme simplicity of the new mode, there is no compromise in the quality of results delivered—the system retains the vast power of the full SL Crimewall solution, providing the same next-level results, spanning social media, messengers, corporate sources, the Dark Web, and more—but in a no-fuss, easily exportable format.Switching between UI modes in-interface couldn’t be simpler—a toggle in the top of the window allows users to switch between START and PRO (the full version) with a single click. This gives the user ultimate control over the research process, saving huge amounts of time and resources.“OSINT Start is the latest reflection of our dedication to bringing the transformative power of publicly available data to all users, regardless of their technical experience or research objectives,” said Ivan Shkvarun, Social Links CEO. “Whether users want to view digital footprints fast from a single input, or carry out in-depth link analysis on huge social graphs, SL Crimewall now offers optimum modes for achieving each in an intuitive and efficient way.”Social Links were identified as a leading solutions provider in Frost & Sullivan’s 2023, full-scale review of the OSINT industry.

