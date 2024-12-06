Viral Star MonstaMovez Makes Acting Debut in Tyler Perry’s All The Queen’s Men Season 4

MonstaMovez shines as Quincy in his acting debut on Tyler Perry's All The Queen's Men Season 4. MonstaMovez beams with excitement as he celebrates his acting debut MonstaMovez showcases his style and swage in a long coat, highlighting his energy, and star quality..

MonstaMovez, a viral dance sensation and Billboard-charting artist, transitions to acting with a standout role as Quincy in Tyler Perry’s All The Queen’s Men

Joining the cast of All The Queen’s Men has been an incredible opportunity to grow as an artist and explore a new side of performance.” — MonstaMovez

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MonstaMovez Debuts as Quincy in Tyler Perry’s *All The Queen’s Men* Season 4Viral dance sensation and Billboard-charting artist MonstaMovez continues to surprise fans with his versatility, as his role in Tyler Perry’s *All The Queen’s Men* has been confirmed as recurring. This revelation came in Episode 3, which aired on Thursday, December 5th, thrilling millions of fans—known as "M&Ms"—eager to see his character Quincy develop throughout the season.MonstaMovez made his initial appearance in Episode 2, sparking speculation about his future involvement. Episode 3 confirmed his pivotal role as Quincy, an aspiring dancer navigating high-stakes amateur competitions. In the latest episode, Quincy introduces himself to Rayshon and Trouble, who remain skeptical of the newcomer. This tension has fans hooked, eagerly awaiting how Quincy’s journey unfolds.From viral TikTok star to Billboard-charting artist to now a recurring actor, MonstaMovez’s evolution is a testament to his multifaceted talent. He began his rise to prominence as a dancer in Spartanburg, South Carolina, captivating audiences on *So You Think You Can Dance* Season 15 and gaining global fame with viral dance videos during the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 2 million social media followers, he has built a platform as a dynamic entertainer seamlessly transitioning between dance, music, modeling, and now acting.In 2022, MonstaMovez took a bold step by signing with Atllywood, led by CEO Ken “Radio3000” Hughes, who discovered the young artist while on tour. Recognizing MonstaMovez’s immense talent and potential, Hughes brought him into the Atllywood fold, paving the way for the dancer-turned-artist to expand his career. That same year, MonstaMovez released his debut single, “Born 2 Flex,” which climbed to #8 on the Billboard Triller Chart.His modeling career has included collaborations with renowned brands like NovaMen and Champion, as well as appearances at international fashion events such as Fashion Week in Italy. These accomplishments underscore his broad appeal and undeniable star power, making him a versatile force in the entertainment industry.“Acting has always been a dream of mine,” said MonstaMovez. “Being part of *All The Queen’s Men* is a huge step for me, and I’m excited to bring Quincy’s journey to life for audiences.”Created by Christian Keyes and produced by Tyler Perry Studios, *All The Queen’s Men* continues to captivate viewers with its themes of ambition, resilience, and power dynamics. MonstaMovez’s addition to the cast brings fresh energy and depth, further enhancing the series’ appeal.About MonstaMovezMonstaMovez is a dancer, model, artist, and now actor, with a career that spans multiple facets of entertainment. From gracing magazine covers to dominating TikTok, his creative versatility and relentless drive have made him a force in the industry. With his debut acting role in *All The Queen’s Men*, he takes another significant step in his remarkable journey.Media Contact:Ken “Radio3000” HughesPublicistEmail: info@monstamovez.com

