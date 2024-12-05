Push into Legal AI: Factor Broadens its Co-Innovation Community and Launches AI Adoption Acceleration Initiative

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factor, the market leader in Integrated Law, has launched the second cohort of The Sense Collective, a collaboration community focused on empowering legal leaders to meet the challenge and opportunity presented by GenAI.Building on the enthusiastic engagement of its inaugural cohort of in-house leaders from Adobe, Microsoft, BNY, Anglo American, CrowdStrike, and others, the second cohort will add up to 15 new in-house departments to engage in experiential and social learning through shared knowledge, collaborative experimentation, and the co-development of practical AI solutions.Ron Wills, VP of Legal at CrowdStrike, says: "The Sense Collective embraces the most innovative AI solutions emerging within the Legal community, leveraging the power of the crowd to accelerate experimentation that delivers practical, impactful results for their organizations."In addition, in response to insights gleaned from The Sense Collective and a growing body of research, Factor is launching the Sensemaker Academy. This new service aims to accelerate adoption of AI by broadening the base of in-house lawyers proficient in and comfortable with AI.Recent Harvard Business Review research shows that AI implementations ‘can fail at the front lines and employee training is an important way to avoid that…’. Addressing this challenge, the Academy will facilitate hands-on AI skills workshops built around applying AI to typical in-house tasks in the context of client-specific scenarios.Ed Sohn, Factor’s Global Head of Insights and Innovation, oversees The Sense Collective program.He says: "When technology is moving this fast, the enduring investment is to prioritize preparedness across decision-making, skilling, and intelligence. The Sense Collective and Sensemaker Academy facilitate a holistic approach to both keep up with the blistering pace of AI discovery and make progress in sustainable application to legal work."Factor’s Global Head of Growth and Transformation, Jess Block, encourages legal teams to remember that they “should not – and need not – make this journey alone. Smart legal teams are looking for trusted partners who bring the expertise, infrastructure, and proven approach to deliver AI outcomes safely and at scale. This includes delivering real AI command and empowerment across the legal team.”About FactorFactor is the market leader in Integrated Law. Factor works alongside corporate legal departments and law firms to solve the ever-increasing demands and complexity of transactional legal work like contracting. With 10+ years of focused experience, Factor integrates the expertise of Traditional Law, and the efficiency of New Law, with the close business understanding and integration of In-house legal to deliver complex legal work at scale. Factor helps reposition and focus in-house legal on advisory, solves business problems, and balances commercial opportunities with legal risks.Factor is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. For more information, go to https://www.factor.law or LinkedIn.For more information on The Sense Collective or to explore joining this pioneering initiative, visit here.

