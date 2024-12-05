Dallas Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, to Host the 28th Annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Lectures at Dallas Rhinoplasty and Cosmetic Meeting

Dallas plastic surgeon and Meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, to host the 2025 Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, to be held February 27-28, 2025.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas plastic surgeon and Meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, will host the annual Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, to be held February 27th and 28th, 2025.

This meeting, along with the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting which takes place immediately afterwards, includes panel discussions, video feeds with expert commentary, live demonstrations, and a unique cadaver anatomy lab which gives participants direct hands-on experience as well as guided interaction and instruction with the global experts in cosmetic surgery.

The presentations are specifically delineated to give the participant the latest and innovative techniques and emerging technologies.

These lectures are presented by some of the most highly experienced surgeons and providers that will cover the latest trends, industry updates, and offer expert guidance on advanced applications of cosmetic treatments with a special emphasis on evidence-based medicine. Both meetings are routinely attended by surgeons from around the world.

"The movement toward evidence-based plastic surgery doesn't have a concrete end," explains meeting chairman, Dr. Rohrich. "This is truly a change in the way we practice our profession - a change that sets the stage for continual advances and improvements, always with an awareness of our perpetual duty to assure the safety and satisfaction of our patients."

The annual meeting, which is open to board certified plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists, residents, aestheticians and other non-physician providers, will focus on advances in topics such as aesthetic devices, advanced injection techniques, innovations in breast augmentation, and detailed analysis of facial anatomy.

This meeting will feature presentations and instruction on Finesse in Blepharoplasty, Precision Facelift Surgery, Deep Plane Facelifts, Safety in Facelift Surgery, Safety in Breast Augmentation, Fat Grafting in Breast Augmentation, New Breast Implant Options, and High Definition Liposuction, among many other topics.

A key feature of the meting is the cosmetic cadaver lab, which allows attendees hands on participation and direct observation of experts performing live demonstrations. This portion will be open to plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, oculoplastic surgeons, and residents studying those medical specialties.

"The Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting offers unprecedented opportunities for surgeons to enhance their skills and understanding of cosmetic surgery and cosmetic medicine, "says Dr. Rohrich.

Those interested in attending can register at https://dallasrhinoplastyandcosmeticmeeting.com/

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. He was named the top plastic surgeon in the United States by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.

