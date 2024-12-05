Medina Kasimova’s “Depths” and “TIME TO ART” Theme to Shine at ‘Reflective Surfaces’ Exhibition During Art Basel Miami

Medina Kasimova, the official artist of .ART Registry

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art and nature merge in a breathtaking dialogue at Reflective Surfaces, a cutting-edge digital art exhibition by Art Innovation Gallery. Taking place from December 6th to 8th, 2024, aboard a docked vessel at 401 Biscayne Blvd, this exhibition transforms Miami’s coastal waters into a dynamic backdrop for artistic expression. Among the featured artists is Medina Kasimova, whose generative digital masterpiece, “Depths,” will be presented with the theme “TIME TO ART.”

Medina’s work captures the essence of transformation and interconnectedness. Her signature piece, “Depths,” blends vivid, dreamlike imagery with dynamic reflections, embodying the resilience and beauty of the human spirit. The “TIME TO ART” message continues her recent exhibition of six generative works displayed across 37 digital screens in Baku, Azerbaijan, during the COP29 Global Climate Conference. This theme underscores the urgency of embracing creativity as a catalyst for dialogue and change, particularly in addressing global challenges.

“We are honored to bring Medina’s work to this extraordinary setting during one of the most significant art weeks in the world,” said Ulvi Kasimov, .ART Founder and CEO, and Medina’s father. “Medina’s art exemplifies the transformative power of creativity, merging seamlessly with the fluid, reflective environment of the exhibition to inspire and engage audiences.”

Reflective Surfaces invites visitors to experience how digital art interacts with the movement of waves, the play of light, and the shifting dynamics of the sea. The exhibition, which coincides with Art Basel Miami and Miami Art Week, transforms the vessel into a living, breathing art installation, merging the digital with the natural world. Medina’s work, alongside contributions from over 50 global artists, bridges the worlds of generative art, sustainability, and cultural innovation.

Medina Kasimova: A Rising Star in Digital Art

At just 29 years old, Medina Kasimova has become an internationally recognized artist whose work transcends traditional boundaries. Overcoming a near-death experience at birth, Medina channels her journey of resilience and creativity into art that inspires and heals. As the official artist for .ART Registry and the inspiration behind .ART’s charitable Art Therapy Initiative, Medina continues to use her work as a force for positivity and transformation. Learn more about Medina and explore her portfolio at www.Medina.art.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

Experience Medina’s Work in Person

• Reflective Surfaces: December 6th–8th, 2024 | 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL

• Art Basel Miami: Dive into the pulse of contemporary art and innovation.

• More Events: Medina’s work will continue to feature globally in impactful exhibitions, further advancing the dialogue on art and sustainability.

For more information on the Reflective Surfaces exhibition, visit www.artinnovationgallery.com.

