Paul Bruno’s New Edition of The Original Jeeps Packs A Wallop With Details Never Before Published--Now at Amazon

The newly released book The Original Jeeps Paul Bruno researches early Jeep history for The Original Jeeps The first Jeep, the Bantam, rolls off the assembly line in Butler, PA.

Bruno’s True Story Details New Information On How Three Car Companies Competed To Build America’s First All-Terrain Vehicle Launching An Iconic Brand

No better account of the creation of the Jeep has been written” — Amazon reviewer

LAS VEGAS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MFM Publishing announces the release of The Original Jeeps, expanded edition, the true story of how three companies competed from 1940 to 1942 to develop America’s first all-terrain, ¼-ton 4x4 vehicle, the Jeep, helping the allies emerge victorious in World War II. The book is now available at Amazon The Original Jeeps is written by Paul R. Bruno, recognized as one of the most knowledgeable living experts on the earliest history of the origins, design, implementation and worldwide delivery of the iconic Jeep vehicle. Bruno expands upon his award-winning epic stories, The First Jeep and The Original Jeeps in Pictures -- revealing developments never before published by anyone anywhere.The book focuses on the three competing companies, American Bantam Car Company, Willy’s-Overland Motors, and Ford Motor Company, all in pursuit of the sole-source government contract to build the Jeep.It details the military’s plan to replace the mule as a key transport for troops and weaponry across rough terrain to fight on equal ground with the Nazi Blitzkrieg, and focuses on the strategy, tactics and politics of the key business, government and military officials involved in the design and decision-making. All to have vehicles available in months, not years, in a time of depression and economic unrest.The information is gleaned from thousands of documents researched and studied by Bruno over 25 years. It includes the statements that detailed the entire process of the Jeep’s development contained in 3,557 pages of testimony and 527 exhibits from a lawsuit involving the Federal Trade Commission and Willys-Overland Motors Inc. prosecuted during the war.Their direct testimony represents an oral history rarely found in historical research; direct recollections taken only a few years after the events happened. This record contained a treasure trove, a holy grail of information surrounding all key events including a comprehensive “interviewing” of all the significant participants and all-important documents organized, numbered and described.The inclusion of this information in The Original Jeeps makes it the magnum opus, the single, most historically accurate rendering of the Jeep’s creation and development ever published.Included are photos, renderings, direct quotes, and timelines of the original order of 70 vehicles won by Bantam, the competition by all three vendors to secure orders for 1,500 experimental vehicles during the fall of 1940 through the winter of 1941, the comprehensive testing of the experimental vehicles during 1941, the large order of 16,000 Jeeps secured by Willys-Overland in the summer of 1941 and how Ford maneuvered to became part of the manufacturing process to produce Jeeps for the coming war in the fall of 1941.“This is a story for everyone, as it is the account of ordinary people, taking on and succeeding in an extraordinary challenge, in an extraordinary time, in an endeavor that would create a vehicle that would help save the world,” Bruno said. “It is also a highly informational read for anyone who has an interest or is a fan of the Jeep, history in general, military history, or World War II enthusiast.”One reviewer of the prior edition of The Original Jeeps stated that, “no better account of the creation of the Jeep has been written” and with the publication of the expanded edition that statement now proves more accurate than ever.

