Historic Auction: Rare Debut Of Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl, Surfaces For The First Time

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comic book collectors, investors, and fans of Lenore, The Cute Little Dead Girl, have an incredible opportunity to be a part of a milestone event for the comic and it's creator.

The single highest-graded and only graded copy of Xenophobe #1, featuring the first appearance of Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl, is now available for auction on ComicLink.

This exceptional piece marks the debut of Lenore, the beloved creation of artist and writer Roman Dirge, who later gained international acclaim for his darkly humorous character. Lenore is prominently featured on the cover of this free publication, which served as a first milestone in Dirge’s artistic journey.

About the Magazine:

- Title: Xenophobe #1

- Significance: First appearance of Lenore, the Cute Little Dead Girl

- Creator: Roman Dirge

- Condition: CGC 5.0 (mid-grade) with off-white to white pages

- Rarity: This is the single highest-graded and only graded copy in existence.

Lenore’s debut in Xenophobe #1 represents the start of Dirge’s return to art after discouragement from his teachers led him to quit. His persistence paid off when Lenore gained widespread recognition, leading to her own comic series published by Slave Labor Graphics in 1998—five years after this first appearance. Lenore’s success also led to a series of 26 animated episodes for Sony’s ScreenBlast website.

Dirge’s creative career flourished further as he collaborated with Jhonen Vasquez, creator of Johnny the Homicidal Maniac, on Vasquez’s hit Nickelodeon series, Invader Zim.

His career marches on as Roman Dirge's Lenore, The Cute Little Dead Girl, returns in January 2025 after seven years.

Why This Auction is Unique

No matter what the magazine gets at auction, it will be the first sale of the first graded copy of the magazine that launched one the most beloved character in comics, as well as the career of an artist with superfans around the world, at a milestone event in his career.

Given its small print run, free distribution, and its release years before Lenore’s comic series, Xenophobe #1 is an extremely rare collectible, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans and investors alike.

Key Auction Details

- Comic: Xenophobe #1 (First appearance of Lenore)

- Auction Platform: ComicLink

- Direct Link To Auction

- Auction Ends: 12/11/2024 10:48:00 PM

