Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,698 in the last 365 days.

December 4, 2024 - Virginia Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Methamphetamine Bust

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Shaun Kenney
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Virginia Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Methamphetamine Bust

Ceasefire Virginia Supports Prosecutorial Efforts Against Meth Dealer

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a Lee County Circuit Court sentenced Joey Honeycutt, of Ewing, to 20 years active incarceration at the Virginia Penitentiary on multiple counts of methamphetamine distribution and possession with intent to distribute.

Between January 11, 2024, and April 16, 2024, Honeycutt distributed or possessed with intent to distribute approximately 581 grams of methamphetamine in Lee County.

“Methamphetamine destroys lives and devastates families. I’m proud to support the incredible work of our law enforcement partners as we all remain united to stop the flow of drugs in our communities,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, the Virginia State Police, the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General contributed to the investigation.

Lee County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney and Ceasefire-supported prosecutor Don Williams prosecuted the case. Ceasefire Virginia is an initiative out of Attorney General Miyares’ office targeting repeat offenders through aggressive prosecution and investing in community-based prevention strategies.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

December 4, 2024 - Virginia Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Methamphetamine Bust

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more