December 4, 2024 - Virginia Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Methamphetamine Bust
Virginia Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Methamphetamine Bust
Ceasefire Virginia Supports Prosecutorial Efforts Against Meth Dealer
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a Lee County Circuit Court sentenced Joey Honeycutt, of Ewing, to 20 years active incarceration at the Virginia Penitentiary on multiple counts of methamphetamine distribution and possession with intent to distribute.
Between January 11, 2024, and April 16, 2024, Honeycutt distributed or possessed with intent to distribute approximately 581 grams of methamphetamine in Lee County.
“Methamphetamine destroys lives and devastates families. I’m proud to support the incredible work of our law enforcement partners as we all remain united to stop the flow of drugs in our communities,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force, the Virginia State Police, the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, and the Virginia Office of the Attorney General contributed to the investigation.
Lee County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney and Ceasefire-supported prosecutor Don Williams prosecuted the case. Ceasefire Virginia is an initiative out of Attorney General Miyares’ office targeting repeat offenders through aggressive prosecution and investing in community-based prevention strategies.
