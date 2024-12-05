Workers Benefit Fund Announces Acquisition of Upward Finance

Upward Finance for gig workers Workers Benefit Fund logo

WBF acquires Upward Finance, expanding its mission to support gig workers by integrating healthcare with innovative financial tools and benefits.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers Benefit Fund (WBF), a mission-driven organization dedicated to improving healthcare access and outcomes for underserved working families, today announced its acquisition of Upward Finance, a leading tech-enabled financial management platform for gig economy professionals. This acquisition expands WBF's holistic approach to supporting non-traditional workers by integrating innovative financial tools that complement its healthcare and benefits programs.

The addition of Upward Finance's capabilities—automated mileage tracking, tax optimization, and earnings analytics—will empower gig workers with seamless access to essential financial planning and personalized resources. Together with WBF’s existing offerings, these tools will provide comprehensive support for workers to better manage their financial and healthcare needs, reducing stress and fostering stability.

“At Workers Benefit Fund, we believe in a future where all workers, regardless of job type, have access to tools and services that improve their quality of life,” said Nick Abramovich, CEO of Workers Benefit Fund. “Integrating Upward Finance into our ecosystem allows us to expand our mission of delivering innovative, community-focused solutions that address not just healthcare gaps but also the financial well-being of underserved families.”

By combining technology-driven financial tools with community healthcare and education, WBF continues to lead the way in addressing the unique challenges faced by non-traditional workers. This acquisition reinforces its commitment to creating pathways to greater economic and health security for gig economy professionals and their families.

"Joining forces with WBF enables us to collaborate with a partner deeply committed to improving the lives of gig workers," said Osvaldo Rodriguez, Founder of Upward Finance. "Together, we will deliver transformative value, equipping gig workers with tools to achieve financial stability while ensuring access to the critical benefits they deserve."

“The Workers Benefit Fund was founded to close the gap for gig workers who have long been excluded from essential benefits, including healthcare and financial security—privileges many traditional employees can rely on," said Jim Conigliaro, President of the Workers Benefit Fund. "Our mission has always been to build a comprehensive support system that empowers this vital workforce. The acquisition of Upward Finance represents a pivotal step forward in that mission. By integrating their advanced financial management tools into our platform, we’re enabling gig workers to maximize their earnings, reduce financial stress, and access essential benefits—all within a unified system. Together, we are creating a future where gig workers are not only supported but also empowered to thrive."

The integration of Upward Finance’s technology into WBF’s ecosystem will also enable the creation of additional tools tailored to the evolving needs of gig workers. These include retirement savings plans, insurance options, and enhanced financial education, ensuring gig workers have the resources they need for long-term security and success.

About Workers Benefit Fund

The Workers Benefit Fund (WBF) is dedicated to transforming access to essential benefits and improving outcomes for working families in underserved communities nationwide. WBF focuses on bridging gaps for non-traditional workers through key initiatives, including recruitment and enrollment, comprehensive education, coordinated care, and innovative benefit solutions such as community-based healthcare services. By collaborating with labor organizations, policymakers, and gig platforms, WBF drives equitable solutions that empower workers in nontraditional employment settings to achieve greater health and financial security.

About Upward Finance

Upward Finance is a pioneering platform that simplifies financial management for gig workers. Its innovative suite of tools enables independent contractors to optimize their earnings, reduce tax burdens, and achieve long-term financial stability. Through automated tracking, personalized insights, and user-friendly technology, Upward Finance empowers gig workers to take control of their financial futures.

