Xtreme Xperience Announces 2025 Supercar Tour

The Company Brings Racetrack Driving Experiences to 40+ Locations Nationwide

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtreme Xperience, the nation's leading provider of supercar driving experiences, announces today its highly anticipated 2025 schedule, bringing adrenaline-fueled racetrack events to over 40 premier locations nationwide, including Sonoma Raceway, Circuit Florida, and the iconic Formula One track Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

“Since 2012, we’ve remained committed to making the world’s most exciting cars accessible to anyone who has ever dreamed of driving them,” said Adam Olalde, CEO and Founder of Xtreme Xperience. “We’re continually expanding our fleet and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. As we roll out our 2025 racetrack tour, we’re looking forward to an unforgettable year of new cars, exciting locations, and experiences designed to make everyone feel like a pro.”

Along with the announcement of this year’s tour, Xtreme Xperience is adding two new supercars to its world-class fleet – the highly anticipated Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the Nissan GT-R. The company is also launching an all-new Supercar Ride-Along experience. Perfect for anyone aged 12 and up, the supercar ride-along pairs participants with professional drivers for an adrenaline-pumping adventure, as they navigate 3-4 heart-pounding laps, experiencing the raw power and precision of supercars like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

“Whether you’re pushing a Lamborghini to its limits, riding along with one of our expert drivers, or entertaining clients at one of our corporate events, we’re proud to provide unparalleled access to the world’s most iconic supercars,” said Olalde.

For a full list of 2025 tour dates and locations, visit www.xxspeed.com.

About Xtreme Xperience

Xtreme Xperience is the leader in high-performance driving experiences. Since 2012, the company has made the dreams of over 350,000 car enthusiasts and thrill-seekers come true by offering the safest, most exhilarating racetrack experiences in some of the world's most powerful supercars. From Ferraris to Lamborghinis, Xtreme Xperience turns adrenaline-fueled fantasies into reality.

