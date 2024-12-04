SOBA New Jersey: Helping Families Heal from Addiction

Soba New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Detox Soba New Jersey Interior

SOBA New Jersey Expands Support for Families Battling Addiction

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addiction affects more than the individual—it impacts families, communities, and relationships.

SOBA New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab, the premier addiction treatment center in New Jersey, is proud to announce its two-part family program, designed to help families navigate the recovery journey alongside their loved ones.

At SOBA New Jersey, families find understanding, support, and guidance as they face the challenges of addiction together.

How SOBA New Jersey Supports Families

SOBA New Jersey offers a comprehensive family program every Thursday, structured in two impactful sessions:

1. Educational Family Group

This group educates family members on critical topics such as:

Setting healthy boundaries.

Managing expectations.

Understanding the treatment and recovery process.

2. Multi-Family Support Group

This session creates a safe space for families to connect, share their stories, and learn from each other. Participants build a sense of community, knowing they are not alone in their journey. Key aspects of the group include:

Setting ground rules and ensuring confidentiality.

Sharing struggles and celebrating successes.

Building lasting bonds with other families walking similar paths.

Families participating in the program engage in weekly psychoeducation lessons, individual sharing, and collective support. Over time, they form a unique network of encouragement, laughter, and hope.

Why Families Matter in Addiction Recovery

“Addiction doesn’t just impact one person—it impacts the whole family unit,” said a representative from SOBA New Jersey. “By engaging families in the recovery process, we help create a support system that extends beyond treatment, empowering families and individuals to thrive together.”

Comprehensive Addiction Treatment Services at SOBA New Jersey

SOBA New Jersey specializes in personalized treatment plans for individuals battling addiction, including:

Drug and Alcohol Detox: Managing withdrawal symptoms with care and expertise.

Residential and Inpatient Treatment: A structured environment for focused recovery.

Outpatient and IOP Programs: Flexible options for those balancing treatment with other responsibilities.

Sober Living Services: Ensuring a smooth transition back to daily life.

SOBA’s addiction treatment covers a wide range of substances, including alcohol, opioids, heroin, cocaine, and more. Telehealth treatment services are also available for individuals across New Jersey.

Contact SOBA New Jersey Today

SOBA New Jersey’s dedicated treatment coordinators are available 24/7 to provide guidance and support. For those not ready to call, the team offers a texting option for immediate assistance at 732-365-3080.

Address: 104 Bayard Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Phone: (732) 631-8495

Website: sobanewjersey.com/new-brunswick-drug-alcohol-rehab

About SOBA New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab

Since its establishment in 2014, SOBA New Jersey has been a leading addiction treatment center in the state, offering a full spectrum of care to individuals and families. With a focus on personalized treatment and family involvement, SOBA New Jersey continues to redefine addiction recovery by providing comprehensive care, compassionate support, and lasting hope.

