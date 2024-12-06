7 Teams Crowned Winners of Chicago's Printers Row Scavenger Hunt

Printers Row Scavenger Hunt on eATLAS-Adventures To Go Team South Loop Sage Bush completes a necessary objective Team tv_dinners outfoxes the competition

Over $850 in prizes were awarded including a custom coffee tasting for 8, a candle-making experience, an acupuncture session, and an escape room game package

We had a super fun time with the kid. This is a great way to discover a new neighborhood and hidden gem stores. Great for a family-friendly outing.” — one player

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printers Row businesses hosted a neighborhood Scavenger Hunt last month and about 70 people competed for prizes. 7 teams were awarded prizes from local businesses.The winning teams were J. Coronelli, A.M. Marsch, tv_dinners, Bill B., South Loop Sage Bush, J. Rice and biscotti pippen.Prizes included the following from Printers Row neighborhood businesses:Sandmeyers Bookstore: $35 gift cardEmbers & Apothecary Candle Bar: A candle-making experience for 2 people ($120 value)Necessary Coffee: Coffee Cupping for 8 (or a $100 gift card)Herb & Tao Acupuncture: One free acupuncture session ($95 - $130 value)Fox-In-A-Box Escape Room: Pass to play with up to 6 players for one of our rooms (Up to $300 value)Born Again Consignment Parlor: $100 gift certificateYarnify: A one-hour lesson in kitting or crochet along with yarn and needles or hook ($65 value)Competitors also received free giveaways and discounts while playing the scavenger hunt. "We had a super fun time with the kid. This is a great way to discover a new neighborhood and hidden gem stores. Great for a family-friendly outing," said one player.“We saw quite a bit of new traffic in our store during the scavenger hunt,” said Born Again Consignment Parlor Owner Summer Amin. “Many participants – from both in and outside the neighborhood – told us that they didn’t even know the shop existed until they started doing the Scavenger Hunt! My favorite part was seeing parents doing it with their young children! It was a great activity for families, friends, and Individuals... I would do it again!”Funds generated from the Adventure's entry fee will benefit the area Near South Planning Board's local initiatives. An evergreen version of the Adventure has been made available to people to experience the Printers Row neighborhood. The Get To Know Printers Row Scavenger Hunt is available to play on the eATLAS app.“We’re happy to be able to support independent, local businesses in this initiative, and kudos to them for bringing much-needed services and activities to the neighborhood. It’s great to see small businesses investing in the community!” exclaimed Near South Planning Board’s President & Executive Director Bonnie Sanchez-Carlson. About the Near South Planning Board : The NSPB is a not-for-profit community-based organization serving businesses, institutions, and property owners since 1946. The mission of the NSPB is to plan, guide, and encourage a program of development for the near south area while creating, supporting, and promoting a thriving business district.About eATLAS: eATLAS Adventures To Go is a mobile tourism app providing “Adventures To Go” through app-guided tours, scavenger hunts, and Town Square games via your smartphone. Each Adventure is built with multiple points of interest, a mix of audio and video clips, geocoordinates, maps, photos, and informative text. eATLAS combines mobile technology with local culture to create unforgettable city experiences. eATLAS is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play. Anyone interested in creating a scavenger hunt for private or business use is encouraged to contact eATLAS

