2024 HOLLYWOOD MUSIC IN MEDIA AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Emilia Pérez and Hans Zimmer Take Home 3 HMMAs, Elton John and Miley Cyrus Win First-Ever HMMA Awards, Zoe Saldaña Wins for Onscreen Performance In Emilia Pérez

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards™ (HMMA) were awarded in a star-studded ceremony held Nov. 20 at The Avalon in Hollywood, CA.

The HMMAs showcase and honor the most memorable film and TV music moments of the year with tributes to icons of the industry. HMMA nominations are often seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards and historically represent nominees and winners at the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, and Emmys, all of which follow the HMMAs later in awards season. The HMMA organization’s voting committees consist of prominent journalists and voters for the other prestigious entertainment awards.

Multiple HMMA awards went to Netflix’s EMILIA PÉREZ and composer HANS ZIMMER, which both received three, and Universal Pictures animated film, THE WILD ROBOT, which received two.

EMILIA PÉREZ won for MUSIC THEMED FILM, BIOPIC OR MUSICAL, and SONG - ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE (FILM) by Zoe Saldaña, who performed "El Mal." The film’s celebrated French composers and songwriters Clément Ducol & Camille also won for SCORE - FEATURE FILM. THE WILD ROBOT received top accolades in two animated film categories, for both its score composed by Kris Bowers and its original song "Kiss the Sky," performed by Maren Morris, who co-wrote it with Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson.

Hans Zimmer received three HMMAs - the most awarded this year to one individual, including one for SCORE - SCIFI/FANTASY FILM for DUNE: PART TWO, and for his score to the documentary TV series PLANET EARTH III, which he composed with Jacob Shea and Sara Barone. Zimmer also won for SONG - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES for "Love Will Survive" from THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, which was performed by Barbra Streisand. Zimmer shares the HMMA for the song with his co-writers Kara Talve, Walter Afanasieff, and Charlie Midnight.

Other HMMAs for film scoring went to Alberto Iglesias, who received an award for SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM from Pedro Almodóvar’s THE ROOM NEXT DOOR. Robin Carolan received the HMMA for SCORE - HORROR/THRILLER FILM for NOSFERATU, and composer Ilan Eshkeri received the award for SCORE - DOCUMENTARY for SUPER/MAN: THE CHRISTOPHER REEVE STORY.

Additional HMMA highlights included the award for SCORE - TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES to composers Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, and Nick Chuba for the music to Hulu’s epic series SHŌGUN, which swept the Emmys this year, and A.R. Rahman received the HMMA for SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE) for THE GOAT LIFE.

HMMAs for the best songs of the year in films went to several major recording artists and award-winning songwriters, including and Diane Warren, who won this year’s HMMA for SONG – FEATURE FILM for "The Journey" from THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT, which was performed by H.E.R. "Never Too Late" from the Disney+ documentary ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE received the HMMA for SONG - DOCUMENTARY FILM. John and Brandi Carlile, both co-wrote and performed the song, and collaborated with additional co-writers Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt. "Kiss the Sky" from THE WILD ROBOT received the HMMA for SONG - ANIMATED FILM. Maren Morris both performed and co-wrote the track with Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson. Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt won for SONG - INDEPENDENT FILM for "Beautiful That Way” from THE LAST SHOWGIRL. Cyrus also performed the track.

Legendary lyricist Bernie Taupin was also presented with the prestigious HMMA Outstanding Career Achievement Award.

For the complete list of the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards winners, visit: hmmawards.com.

