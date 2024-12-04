Lawrence earns perfect score on Municipal Equality Index

The Human Rights Campaign, in partnership with the Equality Federation Institute, has issued its 2024 Municipal Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool designed to inform municipal officials, policy makers and business leaders on how well cities across the nation embody LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. For the third year in a row, the City of Lawrence has earned a perfect score of 100 points.

“Achieving a perfect score on the Municipal Equality Index for a third year in a row is a testament to the priorities and work of our organization in advancing equity,” said Dr. Farris Muhammad, Director of Equity and Inclusion for the City of Lawrence. “We’re committed to creating a community where every individual feels valued, respected, and included — and this score reflects that commitment.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is a national education and advocacy organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. Since 2012, the HRC has issued the annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI), ranking cities on a scale from zero to 100 based on criteria covering non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.

Lawrence earned 100% of the standard points available in all five categories: non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality. The City received bonus/flex points for the following:

Protection of Youth from Conversion Therapy

City Employee Domestic Partner benefits

Services to LGBTQ+ Older Adults

Services to LGBTQ+ Youth

Services to People Living with HIV or AIDS

Services to LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness

Services to the transgender community

Openly LGBTQ+ Elected or Appointed Leaders

Testing the limits of restrictive state law

In 2024, HRC ranked 506 cities with a national average of 72 points per municipality. For Kansas cities, Lawrence tied with Topeka for the highest ranking. The 2024 scores for cities in Kansas are below:

Lawrence – 100

Topeka – 100

Wichita – 97

Overland Park – 96

Manhattan – 79

Kansas City – 69

Hutchinson – 68

Olathe – 62

Emporia – 57

The MEI rated 506 cities, which includes the 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the United States, the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities, 75 cities that have high proportions of same-sex couples, and 98 cities selected by HRC and Equality Federation state group members and supporters.

The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city, as well as a searchable database, is available online at Municipal Equality Index 2024 – Human Rights Campaign.

