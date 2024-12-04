Gov. Little, Republican governors urge passage of updated Farm Bill

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and 16 other Republican governors sent a joint letter to Congress this week expressing their concerns about the delayed passage of an updated Farm Bill.

“Idaho’s Congressional Delegation and I are united in our position that Congress must act quickly to reauthorize the Farm Bill. I appreciate Senator Mike Crapo, Senator Jim Risch, and Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher for their efforts to move the Farm Bill as quickly as possible,” Governor Little said.

In the letter, the governors argued that the reauthorization of a Farm Bill and immediate assistance in the interim will allow farmers and ranchers to do what they do best—provide for America and feed the world.

The governors wrote:

Domestic agricultural production is a matter of national security. If a country can’t feed itself, fuel itself, or fight for itself, then it cannot survive. It is imperative that the United States not become dependent on other countries for our food supply, while we have the best farmers and ranchers in the world right in our backyards.

Our nation’s agriculture industry is in trouble and if meaningful support is not provided soon, the well-being of the nation is at risk. Reauthorization of a Farm Bill and immediate assistance in the interim will allow farmers and ranchers to do what they do best—provide for America and feed the world.

We collectively request that Congress fulfills its obligation to protect and revitalize the agriculture industry before it’s too late. Any delay would directly impact every community in America.

Read the full letter here.

Signatories include: Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Eric Holcomb (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Parson (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Henry McMaster (SC), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Jim Justice (WV).